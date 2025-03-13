Steelers make $8,000,000 investment on quarterback as Russell Wilson gets closer to signing with Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed quarterback Mason Rudolph to a two-year, $8 million contract. The signing comes as former starter Russell Wilson makes visits with divisional foes Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants.

On Thursday, Dianna Russini reported Rudolph's return to Pittsburgh following a year with the Tennessee Titans. The Steelers drafted Rudolph in the third round (76th overall) in the 2018 NFL draft..

Rudolph's return adds veteran depth to a quarterback group that now includes only Skylar Thompson, who inked a futures contract last year. Both 2024 starters are feeling the free agency waters, with Justin Fields already signing a two-year, $40 million contract with the New York Jets.

During his initial season with the Steelers, Rudolph was 8-4-1 starting. During the 2023 season, he led the team to three straight wins and a playoff berth.

Rudolph's 2024 season with Tennessee was mixed. He played eight games with five starts, going 1-4 and completing 63.7% of his passes. He threw for 1,530 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The 29-year-old quarterback has career numbers of 4,615 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Steelers have been active this offseason, already trading star wide receiver DK Metcalf from Seattle and signing veteran cornerback Darius Slay.

Russell Wilson is exploring options as Mason Rudolph comes back

NFL: Pro Bowl Championship-AFC at NFC

Russell Wilson, 6-6 as the starter in Pittsburgh last season, threw for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions. He added 270 yards and two touchdowns in the playoff loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback has caught the attention of teams needing quarterback stability. Wilson's visits to Cleveland and New York come amid a flurry of quarterback movement across the league, including Las Vegas trading for Geno Smith and Seattle signing Sam Darnold.

The former Wisconsin football legend helped Pittsburgh reach the playoffs last season but failed to advance beyond the wild-card round.

