"We want somebody who can grow into a franchise QB" - Steelers owner's statement hints at franchise not opting to trade for a star QB

The next quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some big shoes to fill. Ben Roethlisberger spent 18 seasons with the storied franchise, bringing two Lombardi Trophies back to the Steel City and never having a losing season in his career.

The team now find themselves in a unique position. While they have Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins as options, there have been rumors that the Steelers could use their 20th overall selection to draft a quarterback or as part of a trade for a free agent quarterback.

Longtime team owner Art Rooney II spoke to the media on Thursday about what fans can expect from the team's next quarterback.

“We want somebody who can grow into someone thought of as the franchise quarterback. The goal is for somebody who fits that description,” said Rooney.

He added to the assumption that Pittsburgh isn't a franchise that trades for a starting quarterback. By saying that the team wants someone that can grow into a franchise quarterback, he may have suggested that the team is leaning towards acquiring one in the draft.

Rooney's statement also contradicts what general manager Kevin Colbert said about having a quarterback competition in training camp between Rudolph and Haskins. Colbert will be retiring after the 2022 NFL Draft. His replacement has not yet been named.

Which QB will the Pittsburgh Steelers select in the 2022 NFL Draft?

With Art Rooney II saying that the team is in search of a quarterback that can grow into the franchise like Ben Roethlisberger did in 2004, which quarterback is the team interested in? The 2022 NFL Draft class is not being considered a strong quarterback class.

Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis and North Carolina's Sam Howell were all considered to be at the top of the list at the Senior Bowl last month. While Pickett, the hometown favorite, was once considered a top choice for the Steelers, Willis impressed head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada with his abilities and athleticism during Senior Bowl practices.

The Steelers could consider starting Rudolph or Haskins to start the 2022 NFL season and then have a rookie quarterback waiting to start. This would be similar to what they did with Ben Roethlisberger and Tommy Maddox in 2004, which turned out to be a best-case scenario for Pittsburgh and Roethlisberger.

While there's no guarantee that history will repeat itself, this is certainly the path that the organization has taken throughout their history and one that has worked out in their favor in terms of success.

