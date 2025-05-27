Steelers QB Will Howard stunned by Mike Tomlin's unintentional NFL draft day reunion 

When quarterback Will Howard was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, they didn’t just land a developmental passer with upside. They also, without realizing it, brought him together with a college teammate he'd quietly hoped to reunite with.

Ad

Howard, who played his final college season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, reportedly told friends he wanted to land on a team with at least one former Buckeye teammate during the draft process. He didn’t expect it to happen, but as it turned out, the Steelers pulled off a huge surprise with defensive lineman Jack Sawyer in the fourth round.

“Seeing Jack get drafted to the Steelers, I was like, ‘That just adds up. That just makes sense,” Howard said during an interview on the "Kaboly and Mack Show". “A gritty guy, blue collar. Going to the Steelers just felt like it made sense.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Howard followed two rounds later, and suddenly, the former Ohio State teammates were back on the same team.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I had said throughout the whole process to all my boys from Ohio State, ‘I don’t care who it is. It doesn’t have to be any certain person. I just hope that I land with one guy from Ohio State, like one teammate,” Howard said. “And obviously, here we are – me and Jack. It just worked out super well.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Howard-Jack Sawyer surprise reunion in Pittsburgh serves as extra motivation

Howard and Sawyer shared a close bond during their one season in Ohio, when the pair helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship. Though they played on opposite sides of the ball, Howard said the respect was mutual and the connection genuine.

“He was one of the first calls I made after I jumped in my pool,” Howard laughed. “I FaceTimed Jack. I know they screenshotted something and posted that everywhere. It’s super cool to be back with him. We developed a real special bond last year. I wish I got more time with him, but here we are. We get some more time.”

Ad

Their draft weekend reunion quickly caught the attention of Steelers fans. But this wasn’t a storyline crafted by the front office. Instead, it was simply a happy accident that checked every box for Howard.

“To have a familiar face, someone you trust and have gone to battle with, it makes this next chapter even more exciting,” he said.

Ad

The Steelers are still sorting out their quarterback depth chart heading into training camp. However, Howard’s arrival already has a built-in connection that could ease the transition.

While the selections weren’t intended to reunite them, the outcome was the same. Howard and Sawyer will continue their football journey as teammates again in Pittsburgh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivam Damohe Shivam Damohe is a multi-sports writer at Sportskeeda and a seasoned sports media professional with a proven track record in news reporting, SEO growth strategy, and editorial excellence.



He is well-versed in writing breaking news and analysis pieces, and interviewing sports personalities worldwide. His on-field reporting experience includes projects like the FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA 2018 World Cup, the Canadian Football League (CFL), the National Football League (NFL), European football, Indian Super League (ISL), Indian Premier League (IPL), Badminton World Federation (BWF) tournaments, and the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place