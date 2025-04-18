Steelers out on Shedeur Sanders after top-30 visit went south : Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be putting the brakes on the Shedeur Sanders hype train. The Colorado quarterback was linked heavily to Steel City, but insider Aaron Wilson believes otherwise. As per him, Sanders’ top-30 visit with the team reportedly went way south.

“I’ve heard [Sanders] will not be a Pittsburgh Steeler. I heard that meeting did not go well. And that wasn’t from someone telling me that — and this is always the assumption — because someone is trying to affect these boards,” Wilson said today during a live draft special. [1:09:06]

"Somebody's picking a quarterback higher than expected and I think the Saints are in play they might be someone to keep an eye on to me you know doesn't really have first round traits but I just wonder is someone going to do it and New Orleans seems to be a surprise spot for a lot of people," he added.

Wilson's take aligns with Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, who said there's “zero chance” the franchise trades up for Sanders. QB uncertainty still stands tall in the AFC North, and this late twist with one week left for the draft could reshape Pittsburgh’s entire draft strategy.

2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders landing spots

Three teams stand out as the best landing spots for Coach Prime's son: the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New Orleans Saints. In New York, Sanders would join a quarterback room comprising Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Coach Brian Daboll's flexible offense, paired with weapons like Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson, could unleash Sanders' full potential.

In Las Vegas, Geno Smith is expected to start. Sanders will have playmakers like Brock Bowers and Raheem Mostert to help him find his feet easily. Down in New Orleans, Sanders could thrive under Kellen Moore’s aggressive passing attack. He'll have Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and a dome to sling it in.

