Isiah Thomas sends love as Shedeur Sanders reminisces wholesome moment with his dad Deion Sanders

On Thursday, Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders and his father, Deion, were seen receiving love from NBA great Isiah Thomas on Instagram. The Pistons legend showed his appreciation to the father-son duo after a wholesome video of the two resurfaced on social media.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Deion Sanders and featured his son looking back on a video of them. In the post, the quarterback was seen discussing how his dad trained him to sign autographs from a young age:

"My dad been practicing (autographs) with me since I was young, y'all should be able to pull up that clip," Sanders said.

The "clip" mentioned by Shedeur Sanders was of his dad and his younger self practicing his autograph during an interview. Explaining how he had started to envision his success and autograph from a young age, Deion Sanders was seen asking his son to do the same in the video:

"I perfected this autograph when I was his age, you have that belief and that trust that you going to be something one day, and you want to start working on it. Let me see your autograph man," Coach Sanders is heard saying in the clip.

A young Shedeur Sanders is then seen showing his dad his autograph, to which he responded:

"That's not bad, keep working on that autograph, you have the best teacher possible."

This wholesome video between the two earned the reaction of NBA legend Isiah Thomas, who was seen commenting on Deion Sanders' post:

"🔥🔥❤️❤️," he wrote sending love to the duo.

Isiah Thomas comments on Deion Sanders' post on Instagram

The father-son duo turned this dream into reality as the 23-year-old has become one of the best collegiate football players under his dad's coaching supervision. One of the most recognizable faces in the college game, Shedeur Sanders' autograph practice is surely coming in handy.

Isiah Thomas went off on LeBron James over warm-up routine

The face of the Bad Boys, Detroit Pistons' team, Isiah Thomas, is recognized as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. After his retirement, the star man dipped his fingers in various fields, including broadcasting, where he has made some rather strong remarks.

His latest comments were against Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as he lamented the star for his unprofessional-like behavior. Expressing his discontentment towards the former MVP, Thomas said:

"The professionalism in our NBA league has diminished so much."

His comments came after LeBron James was seen shirtless and wearing a durag while warming up for his team's final home game of the season against the Houston Rockets.

