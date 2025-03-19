Steelers' Super Bowl-winning HC calls Russell Wilson the "best choice" after missing out on Justin Fields

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not finalized their starting quarterback for the upcoming season. They have reportedly made an offer to Aaron Rodgers and are waiting for a response. Last season, the Steelers had Justin Fields and Russell Wilson as their quarterbacks.

Fields left to join the New York Jets this offseason. On the other hand, Wilson is yet to receive another extension after his one-year contract expires. Amidst this uncertainty, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher believes that Wilson might be the best option for the team.

Cowher, who led the Steelers to victory in Super Bowl XL, appeared on Tuesday's episode of "The Dan Patrick Show."

"What do you think the Steelers should do at quarterback?" Patrick asked.

Cowher replied:

"I think right now there's really not a deadline. So I'm sure they are sitting back, weighing what their options are right now. I don't know exactly how much money has played into this. I think they wanted Justin Fields. ...

"I personally think that Russell Wilson is your best choice. It's going to be a better offensive line room. (Troy) Fautanu coming back and moving Broderick (Jones) to the left tackle." (0:05)

Last season, Russell Wilson was named the Steelers starting quarterback over Justin Fields. However, he suffered a re-aggravating calf injury in September and was sidelined for five weeks. Fields took over the QB1 duties then.

Wilson made a comeback in October and played in 11 games. He passed for 2,482 yards and 16 TDs, helping the team qualify for the playoffs.

Russell Wilson wants to return to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and his team are still waiting for an update from Aaron Rodgers. Amidst this situation, Wilson has been visiting other teams in free agency to ascertain his NFL future.

According to an article by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Wilson has not reached an agreement with any other team so far this free agency.

"Wilson visited with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday and the Giants on Friday, but did not reach an agreement with either team. His preference is to resign with the Steelers, but it has become apparent the team is not in any hurry to do so, if all."

Even if they decide to go with Wilson, the Steelers will probably hand out another one-year extension to the QB. It will be interesting to see if Rodgers makes up his mind about playing in Steel City this upcoming season in the coming days.

