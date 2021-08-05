Steelers vs Cowboys TV schedule, channel, time and preview for NFL Hall of Fame Game

The first preseason game in two years happens today with the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers facing each other in the NFL Hall of Fame Game.
As two of the most storied franchises in the history of the league, they make up for a great duo for the Hall of Fame Game. The Steelers will see former guard Alan Faneca and scout Bill Nunn enshrined in the '21 class, while the Cowboys have longtime receiver Drew Pearson entering the Hall of Fame.
NFL Hall of Fame Game
- Date: Thursday, August 5
- Time: 8 pm ET
- Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium - Canton, Ohio
- Where to watch: Fox
What to watch out for in the NFL Hall of Fame Game
Traditionally, NFL teams don't use their starters during Hall of Fame games, so the main thing to watch will be rookies and roster battles.
For the Dallas Cowboys, look for a fresh-faced defense with Dan Quinn taking the reins as defensive coordinator. Micah Parsons, a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, will be playing as the middle linebacker, but look for the whole group as a whole, with Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal and Jaylon Smith also looking for starter spots.
Dak Prescott won't be seeing the field as he's coming back from a major injury and he's also limited in practice with soreness in his shoulder. Amari Cooper is also out of the game.
On the Pittsburgh Steelers side, Mike Tomlin has already confirmed that Ben Roethlisberger is out of the first preseason game, so Mason Rudolph is slated to start the game.
It will be interesting to see Dwayne Haskins play against second and third teams after such a poor stint in Washington for the former first-round pick. Rookie Najee Harris will also feature in the game.
2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
Today's game opens the weekend of festivities regarding the enshrinement of NFL legends into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
The following icons will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class:
- Peyton Manning, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos
- John Lynch, safety, Denver Broncos/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Alan Faneca, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Calvin Johnson, wide receiver, Detroit Lions
- Drew Pearson, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys
- Charles Woodson, defensive back, Green Bay Packers/Oakland Raiders
- Bill Nunn, scout, Pittsburgh Steelers