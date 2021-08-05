Steelers vs Cowboys TV schedule, channel, time and preview for NFL Hall of Fame Game

The first preseason game in two years happens today with the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers facing each other in the NFL Hall of Fame Game.

As two of the most storied franchises in the history of the league, they make up for a great duo for the Hall of Fame Game. The Steelers will see former guard Alan Faneca and scout Bill Nunn enshrined in the '21 class, while the Cowboys have longtime receiver Drew Pearson entering the Hall of Fame.

Coach Tomlin has named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for the Hall of Fame Game against Dallas. pic.twitter.com/1T7gU37aOU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 3, 2021

NFL Hall of Fame Game

Date : Thursday, August 5

: Thursday, August 5 Time : 8 pm ET

: 8 pm ET Location : Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium - Canton, Ohio

: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium - Canton, Ohio Where to watch: Fox

What to watch out for in the NFL Hall of Fame Game

Traditionally, NFL teams don't use their starters during Hall of Fame games, so the main thing to watch will be rookies and roster battles.

For the Dallas Cowboys, look for a fresh-faced defense with Dan Quinn taking the reins as defensive coordinator. Micah Parsons, a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, will be playing as the middle linebacker, but look for the whole group as a whole, with Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal and Jaylon Smith also looking for starter spots.

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Dak Prescott won't be seeing the field as he's coming back from a major injury and he's also limited in practice with soreness in his shoulder. Amari Cooper is also out of the game.

On the Pittsburgh Steelers side, Mike Tomlin has already confirmed that Ben Roethlisberger is out of the first preseason game, so Mason Rudolph is slated to start the game.

Coach Tomlin said Najee Harris will play in all four preseason games. He wants the rookie to understand the process of game preparation - how much he plays will be determined as they go. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) August 3, 2021

It will be interesting to see Dwayne Haskins play against second and third teams after such a poor stint in Washington for the former first-round pick. Rookie Najee Harris will also feature in the game.

2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Today's game opens the weekend of festivities regarding the enshrinement of NFL legends into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The following icons will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class:

Peyton Manning, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos

John Lynch, safety, Denver Broncos/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alan Faneca, guard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Calvin Johnson, wide receiver, Detroit Lions

Drew Pearson, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys

Charles Woodson, defensive back, Green Bay Packers/Oakland Raiders

Bill Nunn, scout, Pittsburgh Steelers

Edited by Colin D'Cunha