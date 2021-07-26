NFL Training Camp round-up: 5 observations from Pittsburgh Steelers practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers reported to training camp at the end of last week and preparations have officially begun for the 2021 NFL season. Although it has just been a few days, there have been a few developments from Steelers training camp.

While the Steelers aren't holding their training camp at St. Vincent's College again this season, there are still plenty of headlines to discuss. Let's dive right in.

5 observations from Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice

#1 - LB Robert Spillane continues to impress

Linebacker Robert Spillane was thrown into a starting role in 2020 after both Bud Dupree and Devin Bush suffered ACL injuries. Spillane continues to impress this offseason as an inside linebacker next to Devin Bush. He has already recorded an interception on quarterback Mason Rudolph.

With Vince Williams' retirement, Steelers still have some depth to go with Devin Bush at ILB. Expect Robert Spillane to move into a bigger role with rookie Buddy Johnson and Marcus Allen in backup roles. Ulysees Gilbert III could also play himself into a spot if he stays healthy. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 21, 2021

#2 - Scuffles

Scuffles are to be expected during training camp each year. There have been two fights/scuffles early on at Steelers training camp and both involved the same rookie, OL Dan Moore Jr.

The fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M seems to be trying too hard to make the Steelers' starting offensive line and started fights with veteran defensive players Isaiah Buggs and Cam Heyward.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told the media afterwards that he was there to coach a football team and not an "MMA squad." How he continues to handle the rookie should be interesting.

Had our first training camp scuffle today. Rookie tackle Dan Moore Jr. got into it with Isaiah Buggs and Cam Heyward on consecutive plays. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 24, 2021

#3 - The Melvin Ingram signing

The signing of free agent Melvin Ingram just two days before the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp opened both surprised and delighted fans. The Steelers defense lost both Bud Dupree and Steven Nelson this offseason and was missing another big-time playmaker.

The addition of Ingram made sense all around. Ingram has gone on record stating that he has completely recovered from the injury issues he suffered in 2020 and is ready to make an impact with the Steelers.

When he was 30, Melvin Ingram said he felt like he was 21. Today, I asked him how old he felt at 32 after another injury.



Turns out he’s Benjamin Button.



“I feel like I’m 18, actually. … I feel 100, 200 percent healthy.” pic.twitter.com/5t9AQHOFn9 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 24, 2021

#4 - Offensive line

The Steelers' offensive line has been a topic of conversation all offseason. With the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey, the departure of Alejandro Villanueva and the release of David DeCastro, there were a lot of holes to fill.

The recent additions seem to be a good fit for the Steelers O-line. Trai Turner seems to be taking over a leadership role for the line and Kendrick Green looks set to be groomed as the future center for the franchise.

#5 - The Steelers are being cautious with Ben Roethlisberger

It's not unusual for Ben Roethlisberger to ease into training camp, especially the last few seasons. Although some believe that Roethlisberger is injured every time he takes a day off, it has just become the norm for the Steelers to be cautious with their veteran quarterback.

It's also an opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to see what they have on the depth chart at quarterback. This gives Mason Rudolph, Josh Dobbs and Dwayne Haskins more reps and a chance at winning the backup spot behind Roethlisberger.

