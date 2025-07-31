Stefon Diggs admits being "ready to finish it off right" after 10 NFL seasons

Stefon Diggs began his NFL journey in 2015. In 10 seasons, the four-time Pro Bowler has played for the Minnesota Viking, Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans. In March, he agreed to play his 11th season with the New England Patriots and signed a three-year deal worth $63.5 million.Amid his practice sessions during the Patriots' training camp, Stefon Diggs said on the Up &amp; Adams show about the upcoming season while expressing his desire to continue playing football.&quot;It's been a stretch man,&quot; Diggs said. &quot;It's been a nice run man. It's time to finish this thing off right. I think I got a lot more football to play so I'm super excited. I'm excited right now. ...&quot;I'm feeling so young again. I'm feeling like a little breath of fresh air. Getting back to playing football. It's been a while. It's been like eight months so I'm just happy to be around here sweating, running around, getting tired.&quot;Last season with the Texans, the WR only saw time in only eight games. During the Week 8 showdown against the Indianapolis Colts, Diggs suffered a torn ACL injury, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. He tallied 496 yards and three touchdowns receiving in 2024.In 10 seasons in the league, Stefon Diggs has started 136 of 144 games, recording 10,491 yards and 70 TDs receiving while being honored as the league's leader in receiving yards during the 2020 season.Stefon Diggs shares his true feelings about recovery from ACL injuryThere are a lot of expectations surrounding Stefon Diggs' return from injury this year.During an interview with ESPN, Diggs said that he's looking to make a comeback at his own pace.&quot;A lot of people want to throw a lot of anticipation out there,&quot; Diggs said. &quot;I'm not going to ride the roller coaster. I'm going to trust the process and I'm ready to work.&quot;Last season, the Patriots finished fourth in the AFC East with a disappointing 4-13 record. That led to the team parting ways with Jerod Mayo and bringing in Mike Vrabel as the new coach. Stefon Diggs will be a part of his offense alongside starting quarterback Drake Maye.The Patriots kick off their 2025 campaign against the Raiders in September. Can they make it to the playoffs during Vrabel's debut season?