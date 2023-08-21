Earlier today Stephen A. Smith stated on ESPN's First Take that Stefon Diggs is not happy in Buffalo, and is looking to leave the franchise.

Smith stated that he has his sources who revealed the extent of Diggs's unhappiness with the Bills. This news shocked everyone as it was assumed that after an early absence from training camp, Diggs is now completely bought in with the franchise.

After the news broke out everywhere, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver issued a public statement on X formerly known as Twitter and clapped back at Stephen A. Smith. Diggs claimed that whatever was said on First Take was not true, and also blasted Smith's sources.

Stefon Diggs confirms his loyalty to the Bills

Here's what Stefon Diggs said:

"100% not true. I don’t know who the source s but I thought I nip this sh*t in the bud already."

Diggs also confirmed that he is extremely happy with the Bills and has no plans of leaving the franchise.

"Rocking wit my dawgs… Bills mafia through and through !!!"

The rumors around Diggs' exit from the team started after the wide receiver was seen yelling at Josh Allen during the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in last season's AFC Wildcard Game.

After that, an early absence from the Bills camp and skeptical remarks from Sean McDermott exaggerated the situation further. However, later on, both Diggs and the franchise were able to sort out their issues and started working toward their main goal.

The Bills, who were the favorites to win the Super Bowl last season have been under the radar this offseason. Now it will be up to the players to show that they are still an elite team, who deserves attention like other teams.

Stefon Diggs is coming off a great season

Last season, Diggs finished with 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 16 games in 2022. He had a remarkable year and the chemistry between him and Josh Allen was off the chart.

Unfortunately, everything came crashing down in the game against the Bengals, and once again the Bills fell short of their goal of winning the Super Bowl.

With an offseason full of drama, everyone will be keen to see how both Diggs and Allen will play together during the upcoming season. Another poor season from the Bills could further damage the relationship between the Bills players, which is why they need to be at their best.

