Stefon Diggs' GF Cardi B sends 2-word message to Angel Reese as WNBA star turns heads in cowboy outfit

Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, showed support for another professional athlete.WNBA star Angel Reese turned heads with her pregame outfit on Sunday. Reese, who is in her second season with the Chicago Sky, went for a cowboy vibe. She wore jeans, a white cropped top, a denim jacket and completed the look with a cowboy hat and boots.Cardi B liked her outfit and reshared Reese's post on her Instagram Story.&quot;Exactly @angelreese5,&quot; Cardi B wrote.Angel Reese received support from Stefon Diggs' girlfriend Cardi B (image credit: instagram/angelreese5)Reese reshared Cardi B's story, showing how much she appreciated the support she received from the rapper.Stefon Diggs surprised Cardi B with $73,000 gold Patek Philippe NautilusStefon Diggs and Cardi B started dating last spring and confirmed their relationship in June via a social media post. She also shared some of her favorite jewelry pieces in June. While going through a shopping haul, she came across a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch which she revealed was from Diggs.Cardi B said on TikTok that the New England Patriots wide receiver met up with her in London this offseason. They met at London Jewelers and was under the impression he was there to pick a new watch for himself. However, he surprised her with the $73,000 watch.“This is a Patek Philippe. My boo boo got it for me at London Jewelers,&quot; Cardi B said. &quot;I went to link up with him at London Jewelers. At first I thought he was buying himself a watch and then he was like, ‘Surprise, a watch for you!'”View on TikTokThe couple sparked breakup rumors this summer when they deleted photos of each other from their social media accounts. The couple has since continued to follow each other and communicate on Instagram. The reason for their deleted photos remains a mystery.