  • Stefon Diggs' GF Cardi B sends 2-word message to Angel Reese as WNBA star turns heads in cowboy outfit

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 25, 2025 16:02 GMT
Stefon Digg
Stefon Digg's girlfriend Cardi B gave her take on Angel Reese's pregame look (image credits: getty)

Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, showed support for another professional athlete.

WNBA star Angel Reese turned heads with her pregame outfit on Sunday. Reese, who is in her second season with the Chicago Sky, went for a cowboy vibe. She wore jeans, a white cropped top, a denim jacket and completed the look with a cowboy hat and boots.

Cardi B liked her outfit and reshared Reese's post on her Instagram Story.

"Exactly @angelreese5," Cardi B wrote.

Angel Reese received support from Stefon Diggs' girlfriend Cardi B (image credit: instagram/angelreese5)

Reese reshared Cardi B's story, showing how much she appreciated the support she received from the rapper.

Stefon Diggs surprised Cardi B with $73,000 gold Patek Philippe Nautilus

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B started dating last spring and confirmed their relationship in June via a social media post. She also shared some of her favorite jewelry pieces in June. While going through a shopping haul, she came across a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch which she revealed was from Diggs.

Cardi B said on TikTok that the New England Patriots wide receiver met up with her in London this offseason. They met at London Jewelers and was under the impression he was there to pick a new watch for himself. However, he surprised her with the $73,000 watch.

“This is a Patek Philippe. My boo boo got it for me at London Jewelers," Cardi B said. "I went to link up with him at London Jewelers. At first I thought he was buying himself a watch and then he was like, ‘Surprise, a watch for you!'”
The couple sparked breakup rumors this summer when they deleted photos of each other from their social media accounts. The couple has since continued to follow each other and communicate on Instagram. The reason for their deleted photos remains a mystery.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
