Stefon Diggs sends NSFW message to thief after Bills WR's car gets stolen

Stefon Diggs had a stern message for the person who reportedly told his car and it is not something that can be repeated in a work setting.

Apparently, the Buffalo Bills left on Thursday to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. They went to the UK to play an international series game, which is now a feature of the calendar year. Given the time difference, they wanted to get there early to ensure it did not affect much of their performance.

But it did not work that well, because when they took to the field on Sunday, the Bills looked sluggish and did not get going until late in the game. By then, it was too late and they lost the game 25-20. They came back on Monday back to Buffalo.

In the interim, their long absence from their home base gave someone a chance to take time to allegedly steal Stefon Diggs' car. It added to his frustrations from losing the game and he did not hold back at dissing the thief.

He put on an Instagram story saying he had a message, writing,

"To make this beautiful Monday even better. I have a special message for whoever stole my car."

He then added a video, which we are not reproducing, that basically said,

"Your mom's a h**"

A screenshot of the video is given below for reference.

Screenshot from Stefon Diggs' Instagram

Not the first time Stefon Diggs has been NSFW in public

Stefon Diggs has been a great player in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings and now for the Buffalo Bills, but there have been time where some of his public pronouncements have been a bit crass. There have been some mitigating factors such as in this case where he is clearly enraged to find his car stolen, as any normal person would be.

Another time, though, on Family Feud, he left host Steve Harvey and fellow contestants in shock after being forced to answer a question in the last round with time ticking down and money on the line. When asked to finish the phrase, "leave it...", he replied with "in", during the fast money round.

One can see the visible discomfort in Stefon Diggs' face after his answers and prompts Steve Harvey to ask if this is real.

Unfortunately for him, it was very real then and it seems his car being stolen is pretty real now. While his choice of words might be poor, we can certainly understand why he is frustrated.