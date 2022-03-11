"He is a mess" - Stephen A. predicts Carson Wentz will be a flop in Washington

Stephen A. Smith believes Carson Wentz will be a flop in Washington. The former Colts quarterback was traded to the Commanders in a move that simply had to happen for the Indianapolis franchise.

For all of his good qualities as a quarterback, it was his ill-timed interceptions and poor quarterback play that ultimately signaled the end of his Colts career.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take, Smith thinks that, while Wentz is an upgrade over current Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, he would have preferred a different quarterback than the 29-year-old former Colt.

He said,

"I definitely do believe that Carson Wentz is an upgrade from Taylor Heinicke. And I do believe it's a win for the Washington Football Team, the Washington Commanders, because again, you've been so awful that you ain't got you don't have anywhere to go but up.

"So I do understand that, but the flip side to it, to answer your question, whether it's Garoppolo who's got a better winning record at the quarterback spot than a Carson Wentz who's got a career 44 and 40 record, even somebody like a Mitchell Trubisky because we understand what was going on in Chicago with Matt Nagy and that stuff that didn't appear to be the ideal circumstances.

"I ain't gonna lie to you as a backup, a perennial backup, who's played a role as a starting quarterback, I'd go with Tyrod Taylor before I went with Carson Wentz because I need something different. Carson Wentz is a mess. He's a mess. He's a mess, Tim. He's a mess."

Stephen A. ridicules Washington Commanders

Smith is not a fan of Washington's new team name

While declaring that the former Colts quarterback would be a flop in Washington, Smith then took aim at the franchise's new name. Last season, they were known as the Washington Football Team. Now, their new name is the Washington Commanders, and Smith is less than impressed with it.

He said,

"I definitely support your position on the Commanders. By the way, that's such a corny name. They should be ashamed of themselves. Why don't you just go with the Washington Generals or something ... I mean, the Washington Commanders just sounds so corny. I mean, good Lord, I just want to throw that out there. "

With Washington in need of a new quarterback to pair with the new franchise name, it is a fresh start for the NFC East team. Trying to catch Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, who won the division last season, the Commanders will be looking for an improved showing in 2022.

With Wentz now under center in Washington, is he the guy to take the organization forward and into the playoffs? Only time will tell.

