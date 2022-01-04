WFT confirm new team name and logo heading into 2022 NFL season

When the Washington Redskins rebranded to the Washington Football Team (or WFT for short) in 2020, it was a placeholder name. Washington was known as the Redskins dating back to 1937.

Their rebranding to the WFT was controversial. But it was a name many fans found themselves liking.

But there's a chance they'll no longer be known as the WFT come Feb. 2. On Tuesday, Washington released a seven-minute-long video that announced they're deciding on their new logo and name in one month.

The organization has a real chance to start over after a season muddied in controversy.

WFT confirm new team name and logo are coming in February ahead of 2022 season

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

The video, released by Washington, featured the likes of Joe Gibbs acknowledging the history leading up to their initial name change. They brought out Doug Williams and Martin Mayhew, two franchise legends.

They talked about what they wanted to see in the new team name.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



#WFT has announced that they will reveal their new logo and name on Feb. 2. #WFT has announced that they will reveal their new logo and name on Feb. 2.https://t.co/XEIsUbudMP

The video also details what the franchise is looking for in their new uniforms. Branding is critical as it's challenging to market a name as generic as their current one.

The name could likely tie into the Washington D.C. area. Given the rich tradition and history of the city, there's a plentiful amount of name options.

In September, Tanya Snyder revealed the last eight names they were considering. The names spanned from Presidents and Commanders to Red Wolves.

Gridiron @Gridiron Eight final names remain for Washington, according to Tanya Snyder:



Red Hogs, Defenders, Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Commanders, Red Wolves and Washington Football Team.



Which is your favourite? 🤔 Eight final names remain for Washington, according to Tanya Snyder: Red Hogs, Defenders, Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Commanders, Red Wolves and Washington Football Team.Which is your favourite? 🤔 https://t.co/jKTA37euGb

After Washington announced the release date, the video was followed up with a report that Red Wolves and Wolves have been ruled out.

That still leaves seven of the initial final eight names available.

Whatever the WFT rebrands to, they'll need to do follow-up work to help change their public perception. Their stadium is one of the older and more outdated ones in the entire NFL.

They even had a safety railing collapse this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Attendance at Washington's home games ranks second lowest in the entire NFL this season, according to ESPN. Owner Dan Snyder is also involved in a controversy surrounding sexual misconduct allegations.

The team has been poor on the field for years as well. They've made the playoffs four times since 2007 and have lost in the wild card round each time.

Meanwhile, we can speculate on what names we hope or think Washington will go with in the 2022 season.

Edited by LeRon Haire