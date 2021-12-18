NFL Rumors: WFT owner Dan Snyder blocked conversation with witness in sexual misconduct investigation

In May 1999, Dan Snyder became the owner of the Washington Football Team. Since taking ownership, Snyder has been the most controversial owner of any team in the league.

Currently, Snyder is under investigation by the NFL, led by Washington D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson. Snyder is being investigated for sexually harassment that was widespread among multiple female employees in the organization.

On Tuesday, a report came out that could put Snyder in more trouble. There are reports that Snyder attempted to prevent witnesses from speaking to the NFL about sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport WFT owner Daniel Snyder and his legal team reportedly attempted to prevent witnesses from speaking to NFL investigators looking into allegations of sexual misconduct in the WFT workplace, per @TheWillHobson and @lizclarketweet WFT owner Daniel Snyder and his legal team reportedly attempted to prevent witnesses from speaking to NFL investigators looking into allegations of sexual misconduct in the WFT workplace, per @TheWillHobson and @lizclarketweet https://t.co/MCE4UT96yi

WFT owner Dan Snyder blocked conversation with witness in sexual misconduct investigation

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder

The bombshell news came from the Washington Post on Tuesday. Will Hobson and Liz Clarke reported that Snyder's attorneys tried to stop Wilkinson's investigation into one of his accusers.

Dan Snyder offered the accuser money if she stayed silent on the issues. In addition, he tried to stop Wilkinson from making contact with the victim to hear her side of the story. The Washington Post's newsbreak said,

“Despite the owner’s public pledge to cooperate ‘with all aspects of the investigation,’ his attorneys attempted to prevent Wilkinson from speaking to Snyder’s accuser, according to a letter the woman’s attorney wrote to Snyder’s lawyers that was filed in federal court.”

That wasn't all the Washington Post had to say, however. It was also revealed that Snyder had attempted this multiple times with different women. Snyder's lawyers tried to find out the identities of some of his former employees in federal court. The Washington Post said,

“His lawyers filed petitions in federal court seeking, in part, to identify former employees who had spoken to the Post—an effort one federal judge suggested was intended ‘to burden and harass’ former employees who had spoken to reporters.”

Dan Snyder's past is catching up to him, and fans and media in the NFL are losing patience with the NFL for not acting.

Matt Miller @nfldraftscout



And save me the "but he was fined" talk.



washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/12… I really wonder what Dan Snyder knows that allows this type of (alleged) behavior to go unpunished.And save me the "but he was fined" talk. I really wonder what Dan Snyder knows that allows this type of (alleged) behavior to go unpunished.And save me the "but he was fined" talk.washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/12… https://t.co/VSv2qbJk6p

That's noteworthy because Snyder initially said he would fully cooperate with the NFL's investigation. Instead, he's been trying to silence his victims and is affecting Wilkinson's ability to do her job.

Thus far, former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is the only person who has taken a fall as a result of this investigation. But Snyder could soon be behind him, as the clamoring for Snyder's removal from the NFL grows louder by the day.

