House panel calls for NFL to produce all evidence concerning WFT owner Dan Snyder

As recent reports have emerged that Dan Snyder sought to interfere with the independent investigation of the Washington franchise that he owned, fans have demanded more clarity from the owner under whom the alleged mishaps took place. Just like in every corner of America exists a football fan, there are football fans in the House of Representatives, too.

John Keim @john_keim A statement from attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz on the Washington Post article stating Dan Snyder’s attorneys tried to block the investigation (his attorneys denied): A statement from attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz on the Washington Post article stating Dan Snyder’s attorneys tried to block the investigation (his attorneys denied): https://t.co/TRNIpRneIj

Concerned by recent reports, House Oversight Committee members Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) have called upon the NFL to turn over all evidence that substantiates the reporting against Dan Snyder.

House panel has Dan Snyder in sight

The latest reporting includes allegations that Dan Snyder hired private attorneys and investigators, whom he then sent to witnesses who were responsible, in order to interfere with an independent investigation.

Dan Snyder has always seemingly survived this scandal, and one primary reason for that has been the NFL's inclination to mollycoddle him. But that might soon be about to change as the matter has now caught attention in the House of Representatives.

Unlike other casual fans who can demand in social places, House members have the ability to bring teeth to their demands, especially if they sit on the oversight committee. Statements by both representatives made it clear that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has an obligation to make all the evidence they have against Dan Snyder public and share it with the committee, after he had promised them full cooperation.

Chairwoman Maloney said:

“It has become clear that Dan Snyder’s words and actions regarding the investigation into the Washington Football Team do not align... today’s reporting suggests that he was privately trying to obstruct the efforts of the very investigator he hired in an effort to conceal damaging information... The NFL must honor Commissioner Goodell’s promise to cooperate with Congress and fully comply with the Committee’s request for documents.”

Chairman Krishnamoorthi added:

“Today’s news confirms our worst fears: Dan Snyder actively fought to undermine NFL’s investigation into WFT’s hostile workplace culture... To get to the bottom of this story, NFL must immediately turn over all evidence of Snyder’s interference and the other documents we requested over a month ago.”

Whether or not Roger Goodell lays out the evidence against Dan Snyder is an open question. But if the House is really serious about getting to the bottom of what happened at an NFL franchise, they should not hesitate to enforce their demands.

