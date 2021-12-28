WATCH: Washington Football teammates exchange blows during humiliating loss to Cowboys

The Washington Football Team announced that they would be bringing heated benches to AT&T Stadium for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Everyone believed it was a dig at the Dallas Cowboys, who brought their own benches to Washington just a few weeks ago.

But the benches themselves weren't the only things that were heated on Sunday night in Dallas. The Cowboys came out scoring early and often, and the Washington Football Team defense was beyond frustrated.

Former University of Alabama teammates and now current Washington teammates Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen got into a heated exchange while sitting on the bench. Punches were thrown, and the players had to be separated by fellow teammates and members of the coaching staff.

Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne looked as if he was yelling at fellow defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Allen seemed as if he was quietly responding, but, when Payne touched Allen's face, he became irate and punched Payne.

Both were among other Washington teammates who were all sitting on the bench. The two were separated by teammates and coaches and then kept apart while on the sidelines.

After the game, Payne played off the altercation between him and Allen. After the game, Payne had the following to say:

"You got brothers? You guys fight, right? It's all good."

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said that he had spoken to both Payne and Allen and said that he wasn't going to comment any more on the subject. Insinuating that what he said would stay between both parties. Although Payne says that he and Allen are fine and there aren't any lingering issues because of the altercation, it shows the level of frustration that has built up for Washington.

The Washington Football Team is 6-9 and in third place in the NFC East. While the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday's game against Washington as division champions, Washington was hoping to get a win on the road.

The Dallas Cowboys offense, which although has won four straight games, has been off-kilter the last few games. On Sunday night, quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense was rolling which could have been the reasoning behind the Washington Football Team defense boiling over in the first half.

Washington will finish out the season with two more NFC East divisional games against the Philadelphia Eagles and then the New York Giants.

