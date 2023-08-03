Stephen A. Smith is not one to compliment Jerry Jones or Dak Prescott on much of anything, but he did slip up on First Take on Thursday. While explaining why the quarterback has reached his peak with the team, he let slip that the team got him everything he needed.

In NFL, this is no small feat for general managers. As such, the pundit credited him on that front but has also almost daily slammed his decision to keep rolling with the quarterback. Here's how Smith complimented Jones:

"Of course they're setting them up. I mean... they're talking about doing everything but giving him a pacifier and a bib. Are you kidding me? They've done everything to pacify this guy, Dak Prescott... You're damn right they're not going to beat the Eagles."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He went on, naming another team that the quarterback isn't going to best:

"Throw the 49ers into the equation also. Ain't gonig to beat them even though they've lost to them the last two years in the playoffs... This is what the Dallas Cowboys do."

2023 becomes Dak Prescott's Super Bowl

Dak Prescott at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Getting a Lombardi Trophy for the Cowboys would benefit the quarterback's legacy. However, the world runs on money, and the quarterback would prefer to be sprinting. As such, the biggest goal for the quarterback this year, in his penultimate year on the contract, is to avoid any drama between Jerry Jones and himself.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



1) Patrick Mahomes

2) Aaron Rodgers

3) Joe Burrow

4) Micah Parsons

5) Travis Kelce

6) Jalen Hurts

7) Dak Prescott

8) Josh Allen

9) CeeDee Lamb

10) TJ Watt

11) Justin Jefferson

12) Kyler Murray

13) Kenny Pickett

14) Derek… pic.twitter.com/cNvwJCVkBN The top 20 NFL players in merchandise sales, via NFLPA:1) Patrick Mahomes2) Aaron Rodgers3) Joe Burrow4) Micah Parsons5) Travis Kelce6) Jalen Hurts7) Dak Prescott8) Josh Allen9) CeeDee Lamb10) TJ Watt11) Justin Jefferson12) Kyler Murray13) Kenny Pickett14) Derek… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

A big performance this season will entice the franchise to pay up before time becomes a factor. It also will avoid a media circus, which benefits the organization. Of course, Jones likes attention potentially more than any other owner in the league, but this type of attention would be bad for business.

Ernie @es3_09 pic.twitter.com/NOKusWkuhD There’s only 1 other QB in the NFL making this throw. Dak Prescott looks sharp #Cowboys

If he waits to sign the quarterback, he risks turning off potential future free agents who write him off as a cheap general manager. However, it doesn't mean he'll jump on the quarterback if he mails in the season. Most onlookers can guess both sides want a deal done in the next six to twelve months, but they both want a good reason to get one based on production.

Prescott would love a Super Bowl ring but will settle for a big new deal. Will both sides amicably ink a contract, or could this be the next big battle between owner and player?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.