The Dallas Cowboys built on their 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday as they put on a second-half clinic to defeat the New York Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving.

While the first half left a lot to be desired, during the second half, the Cowboys that dismantled the Vikings came to life. Dallas outscored the Giants 21-0 in the second half until a late touchdown from New York made things look a little closer.

As expected, Dallas fans were excited to see their team build on their Vikings win, with one going as far as saying the team is going to this year's Super Bowl.

"WE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!! GOD'S TEAM #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation I NEVER HAD ANY DOUBT WHATSOEVER AT ANY POINT DURING THE GAME."

Given the magnititude of the win as it had both NFC and division implications, fellow Dallas fans were quick to give their thoughts on the win.

✭DemBoyz4Life✭ @DC4L247365 @dallascowboys ‍ @WinStarWorld It wasnt pretty..but damn it the Thanksgiving curse is broken!! How bout them Cowboys?!?!? @dallascowboys @WinStarWorld It wasnt pretty..but damn it the Thanksgiving curse is broken!! How bout them Cowboys?!?!?✊😮‍💨 https://t.co/nYFRfoapdN

CrimsonXXII @XXIICrimson @dallascowboys @WinStarWorld The f were the Giants even doing? Doesn't matter, our Thanksgiving is saved from this dub! @dallascowboys @WinStarWorld The f were the Giants even doing? Doesn't matter, our Thanksgiving is saved from this dub!

RJ Ochoa @rjochoa Last time the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day-



The Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl. Last time the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day-The Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl. https://t.co/p6mkpIG7NE

beez @beezybade debating on if i’m goin to dallas when cowboys win the super bowl debating on if i’m goin to dallas when cowboys win the super bowl 💭

It appears that most Dallas fans have a similar feeling when it comes to what the team can achieve this season.

Cowboys shake off rust to move past Giants

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Dallas showed both their good and horrible sides against the Giants. The first half was riddled with penalties and poor play as New York took a 13-7 lead into halftime.

Luckily, Mike McCarthy's team woke up from its slumber as they put the heat on the visiting Giants. Dallas outscored New York 21-0 until a late touchdown made the game look closer than what it had become.

Dak Prescott overcame two first-half interceptions to lead his team to its eighth win of the season. Prescott threw for 261 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott turned back the clock as he rushed for 92 yards on 16 carries and his partner-in-crime Tony Pollard (60 rushing yards) was good as well.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb has really hit form as of late and had another 100+ yard game. The former first-round pick caught six balls for 106 while Michael Gallup had his best game since returning from his ACL injury. Gallup was instrumental in the first half, as he finished with 63 yards on five catches.

For New York, the loss sees them lose the season series against Dallas 0-2 and now drop down to third in the NFC East.

In what many called the "Odell Beckham Bowl," it was Dallas who put their best foot forward.

