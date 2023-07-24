There has been a lot of changes for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason with Dak Prescott's offense the main beneficiary. Kellen Moore is now out as offensive coordinator, and head coach Mike McCarthy is the play-caller.

With McCarthy's West Coast offense aimed at lightening the load on Prescott's shoulders, many liked the idea. Others have chuckled at the thought of a quarterback that needs to have the burden lifted.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thinks he knows the reason why Dallas made the coaching change and to him, it is all because when the pressure is on, Dak fails to get it done.

Smith said on ESPN's First Take:

“Dak Prescott is going to throw less interceptions, because he's not going to be throwing the ball nearly as much as he was what Kellen Moore was there.

Dalton Schultz his security blanket, is no longer there so what do you have, you have a situation where Mike McCarthy is going to run the football because they know when times get tight, palms get sweaty, this man has shown repeatedly this moment ain't made for him.”

Now, we aren't sure this is exactly true as Prescott, since 2016, has the third most fourth-quarter comebacks (12) and is second in game-winning drives (19), behind only Kirk Cousins.

Dak Prescott facing defining year in Dallas?

Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans

With the Cowboys making moves to help Dak with the coaching changes and the acquisition of Brandin Cooks, there are no more excuses for this current version of the Cowboys.

The defense, led by Micah Parsons, is perhaps the best in football. With McCarthy's offensive scheme, many think that while Dallas won't put up the same number of points as it did with Moore, it will be more focused on not giving the ball away, instead punting and living to fight another day.

Some scoff at that notion, but if that is the way forward for Dallas, then so be it. With the NFC at its weakest in recent memory, only the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers can challenge Dallas for some silverware.

Will McCarthy's new scheme benefit Dak Prescott and the Cowboys? Time will tell.

