Stephen A. Smith is certain Dallas Cowboys are destined to bottle yet another NFL season

Will the Dallas Cowboys repeat as NFC East champions in 2022? Stephen A. Smith doesn't think so. The ever-so-critical co-host of ESPN's First Take is not convinced that they have the personnel required for the task. Smith said that with Amari Cooper gone and with Michael Gallup still out, CeeDee Lamb has to step up. But is he ready for that role?

Smith noted that the team's penalties, which ended their 2021 NFL season, are an issue again this season. He questioned their offense in detail before criticizing their coaching staff.

Here's what he said:

"Dallas Cowboys, they win the NFC East. You scratch that. Amari Cooper is gone... Is CeeDee Lamb ready to be a number one receiver? How soon is Michael Gallup going to be back? Who else?"

He continued:

"Go give Tony Pollard the ball more. You'll finally do that if you do that. What kind of effect does it have on the psyche of physical Elliott? You won't give Ezekiel Elliott the ball more. Can he get it done? And if not, how is that going to affect Tony Pollard?"

He concluded by pointing the finger at head coach Mike McCarthy:

"Mike McCarthy, Mr. Clock management can't get off a damn down. In 13 seconds you start your end of the season. After committing 14 penalties against the San Francisco 49ers and after this entire offseason of people lamenting the penalties. You start of the preseason with 17. You just can't make it up. This is what they do."

— "Dallas Cowboys ain't winning the NFC East!" @stephenasmith has the Eagles taking the division this year

An interesting perspective for sure, but will it turn out this way? Dallas have a lot going for them in the upcoming season, including an impressive defense.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons impresses in joint practice with Chargers

Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys

Linebacker extraordinaire Micah Parsons had a terrific rookie season in Dallas. This was capped off by being named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. He is looking to get even better this season. Being the Cowboys' multi-purpose tool on defense has allowed him to play more downs and give the defense an edge at multiple positions.

Dallas has had joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers this week and Parsons was nearly unstoppable. He sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice, once off the edge and the other on the blitz. He forced drops in both the running and passing games, making the Chargers offense nearly ineffective.

The defense is showing that they can lock it down against opposing offenses. It will be up to Dak Prescott and the offense to get things rolling if they are to repeat as NFC East champions this season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

