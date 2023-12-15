Stephen A. Smith claps back at ‘hateful’ Dez Bryant’s controversial ‘beat the sh*t out of’ remarks 

Stephen A. Smith recently engaged in a back-and-forth conversation with former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on social media. Bryant posted a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he said he would love to get in a boxing match with Smith and David Portnoy.

Bryant mentioned that it would be a blessing to beat up people like Smith and Portnoy without getting to jail. The post was later deleted by the former Cowboys star.

Dez Bryant's deleted post on X (Credits: The Stephen A. Smith Show)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On his show, Smith discussed the situation and was upset that Bryant could say such things about anyone. He said Bryant was being hateful and that he should consider working on himself. He also mentioned that he has no issues with him.

Stephen A. Smith said:

"I'm sad that you said that tweet my brother. For the record to the audience out there, I've never had a problem with Dez Bryant… On rare occasions I've run into Dez always been respectful, always been cool.

"I can't believe I'm looking at a text like this that's number one, number two beating the sh*t out of somebody without going to jail is a blessing? Really bro what's going on in your life? That you sent a text like that? I'm sorry tweet like that, what’s going on in your life that you would be that hateful?

"The only issue that I've thought that I ever had with Dez Bryant involved me coming into the defense of Malika Andrews because she's a journalist and the position that she's in. I've never had any kind of issue with Dez Bryant whatsoever. I don't have an issue with him now. So I'm really sad that you would send out this you know, it's like, what's up with you?

"What's going on with your life that your definition of a blessing is beating somebody up? I talk the way that I talk because I get paid to do it. You just did this sh*t for free… This was unnecessary. It was uncalled for. And it's beneath you, you are better than that, you really really are, so, do better."

Expand Tweet

Bryant later said he agrees with Smith and intends to publicly address his story to make things right.

Expand Tweet

Stephen A. Smith defended Malika Andrews from Dez Bryant

Stephen A. Smith at Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Five

Smith and Bryant's back-and-forth began when the former defended Malika Andrews after Bryant criticized her. The former Cowboys wide receiver was upset that Andrews did not address Josh Giddey's situation on ESPN, but she did discuss Brandon Miller's incident at Alabama during the 2023 NBA Draft.

Smith addressed the issue on his show, saying Andrews couldn't speak about Giddey because of the ongoing investigation. He also mentioned that people could be sued if they speak out about such things, which is why ESPN has refrained from commenting on it.

Hopefully, Bryant will be able to sort out his differences with Smith soon and talk about things on a public platform, as many fans will tune in to listen to him.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Stephen A. Smith Show and H/T Sportskeeda.