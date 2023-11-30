"That was a bit extreme" - Stephen A. Smith calls out Dez Bryant for dissing Malika Andrews over Josh Giddey controversy

The Josh Giddey controversy has boiled over to analysts covering basketball and fans who are closely watching the situation. Giddey was accused by a Twitter/X user of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl last week.

The allegation created a social media storm that isn’t likely to go away until the NBA completes its investigation on the OKC Thunder star. Amid the storm, some have been intrigued at ESPN’s Malika Andrews for her seeming disinterest in the situation.

Former NFL star Dez Bryant took the criticism to another level when he took a shot at her for not saying anything about Giddey. The erstwhile Dallas Cowboys running back advised the ESPN analyst not to make it “a black or white thing.” He went to the extent of saying that her parents “raised you wrong.”

Stephen A. Smith, in his podcast, responded to the lambasting (23:10 mark):

“I respect you (Bryant), my brother, but that was a bit extreme. ... Getting on Malika Andrews about this, I believe, is off-kilter. And it’s a bit extreme bringing up her parents, upbringing and some private school education. Come on, Dez! What if she brought up your stuff?”

Smith explained where the network stands regarding the Josh Giddey situation:

“Josh Giddey is being investigated for allegedly messing with an underaged girl. We don’t know the facts! And because we don’t know the facts and because we represent a network, we have to make sure our Is are dotted and Ts crossed before we provide commentary to that.

"The investigation is ongoing by the NBA, (and) the OKC Thunder refuses to comment. As a result, all we can keep doing is reminding everybody the brother is being investigated."

Some have defended Malika Andrews, besides Stephen A. Smith. Those who have chosen to speak up for her mention that her coverage of the Josh Giddey situation has been fair.

They added that there was no difference between her treatment of Giddey and Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller.

To recall, Andrews brought up Miller’s involvement in the gunning of Jamea Jonae Harris while he was still in Alabama. Darius Miles, Miller’s former teammate, and Michael Lynn Davis were charged and indicted for killing her. The gun used for the crime came from the Crimson Tide star’s car.

Brandon Miller wasn’t charged with any crime, though. Malika Andrews was ripped on social media for talking about the incident on draft night. Stephen A. Smith defended her that it was her obligation to ask, otherwise, she would have been off the air.

The OKC Thunder may have known about Josh Giddey’s relationship with the girl in question

Andrew Bogut, a fellow Australian like Josh Giddey, had a few interesting things to say regarding the basketball player’s off-court situation.

In his podcast, he said on the alleged relationship between the Boomers star and the reportedly underage girl:

“If Josh (Giddey) was 19, 20, 21 (years old), and knowingly seeking out a 15-year-old girl, absolutely despicable behavior. I’m strongly against it. Throw the law, whatever it is. Do your time. I don’t think this is that from what I understand. … From what I understand, the girl in question lied about her age. She said she was ‘of age’ at that time.

The former Golden State Warriors star continued:

“This also happened over a year ago now. I don’t think this has happened recently. … (The) OKC (Thunder) have been aware of this, from what I’m told. ... They have deemed Josh free to play. They didn’t see any concerns.