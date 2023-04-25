Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially a member of the New York Jets. The 39-year-old declared his intentions to be traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets in March.

After weeks of negotiations, both teams came to an agreement and the Jets and the quarterback will now enter a new chapter. And, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith couldn't be happier about the situation.

On ESPN's First Take on Tuesday morning, Smith showed his elation for the trade. The analyst said that he didn't agree with co-host Marcus Spears' comments about the trade and him questioning the move. Smith continued to show his excitement for the fact that Rodgers was now in the New York market.

"I have never, ever in my entire tenure on this show with you cared less about the drivel you spewed out of your mouth than just right now. It means nothing to me. Absolutely, positively nothing. Not even the drivel you spewed about the tabloids. It has never meant less to me than it has right now. I don't want to hear that nonsense. I don't want to hear anything about grieving. We got Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple. We got Aaron Rodgers. that baaaddd man is in the Big Apple, baby."

Smith went on to say that the New York Jets may have had a good defense and impressive, young offensive weapons, but until the team had a good quarterback, they weren't going to get anywhere.

Now that the Jets have acquired Aaron Rodgers, Stephen A. Smith believes that they will once again become relevant for the first time in a decade.

"And last time I checked, this man swag, you know this. You can bring up a running back. You can bring up a tight end. You can bring up an offensive line. You can bring up an elite defense, which the New York Jets have. If you don't have a quarterback, it amounts to nothing in this day and age. This ain't the days when Trent Dilfer, who I love, by the way, led the Baltimore Ravens to the Super Bowl. This is a different day. This is a different time and a different era where you could stand in the pocket or scramble out of it to your left, to your right and throw dimes."

"That BAAADDD man is in the Big Apple!" @stephenasmith is ECSTATIC about Aaron Rodgers to the Jets:"That BAAADDD man is in the Big Apple!" .@stephenasmith is ECSTATIC about Aaron Rodgers to the Jets:"That BAAADDD man is in the Big Apple!" https://t.co/EwuyPWn9pt

Smith finished by saying that if the quarterback leads the team to a Super Bowl win, then he will have completely changed the trajectory of the organization.

What was the trade compensation for QB Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers will no longer be wearing the Packers jersey

Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee in mid-March that he intended to play for the New York Jets next season. He also said at the time that he was waiting for the two teams to work out the compensation for him so that he could join his new team.

As the days got closer to the NFL Draft, some began to question if a trade would ever be official. On Monday afternoon, the Jets and Packers finally came to an agreement and the trade was done.

The Packers will send Aaron Rodgers, a 2023 fifth-round pick and the 15th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. In exchange, they get the 13th overall pick in 2023, the second-round and fourth-round pick in 2023, and a conditional second-round pick in 2024.

