Colin Kaepernick wrote a letter to the New York Jets after quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Rumors had circulated in recent weeks that the former NFL quarterback had reached out to the New York Jets. He wrote a letter to the Jets which was posted on Instagram by rapper and record producer J. Cole.

On ESPN's "First Take", Stephen A. Smith spoke about the letter and said he doesn't believe that Colin Kaepernick would get a chance in the NFL.

Molly Qerim: "Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick wrote a letter to Jets general manager Joe Douglas that was dated September 21st, asking that the team consider signing him to the practice squad, according to rapper J. Cole. The letter was shared on Cole's Instagram account on Tuesday. In part, it read. Worst case scenario, you see what I have to offer and you're not impressed. Best case scenario, you realize you have a real weapon at your disposal in the event you ever need to use it. Stephen, what's your reaction?"

"Sadness," Smith said. "Because that ain't going to happen. See, We have to stop all of this noise and we have to address it with the real ness that it deserves. Colin Kaepernick. I hope I'm wrong. I'd love to see him back in the National Football League. I believe he deserves an opportunity to be back in the National Football League. I believe that he was blackballed. I believe he was blackballed unfairly. I think it's a damned disgrace and a crime that he has been kept out of the National Football League this long. "

Smith called it a sad situation but, he feels that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was 'blackballed' throughout the league. Noting there may never be a way back from it.

What did Colin Kaepernick's letter to the Jets say?

Colin Kaepernick took his last snap in the NFL in 2016 for the San Francisco 49ers. His attempts to create social justice and his National Anthem protest have been linked as the cause for his departure from the league. Since then, the quarterback has made several attempts at making a comeback in the NFL.

Before writing his letter to the New York Jets, Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders last season. The letter J.Cole posted, was addressed to Jets general manager Joe Douglas. He asks Douglas for an opportunity with the Jets since the team lost starter Aaron Rodgers.

In the letter dated September 21, 2023, Kaepernick states he is aware the Jets need a starter. However, he is simply asking for a spot on the practice squad, essentially as a scout quarterback.

Kaepernick wished the Jets well in their endeavors this season. Especially after the loss of Aaron Rodgers. The letter was clearly the quarterback asking for any chance at all.