"Looks like you're wearing Marcus Spears' suit" - Former NFL QB roasts Stephen A. Smith's fashion sense

Stephen A. Smith can take as much as he dishes it out, and a case of that appeared on ESPN's First Take, where Dan Orlovsky laid into Smith for his wardrobe choices.

Tongue-in-cheek, the former NFL quarterback did not hold back in his critique of Smith because Smith had taken the first shots at Orlovsky’s hair and fashion choices.

In the clip, Dan Orlovsky wasted no time in going after Stephen A. Smith:

"What I care about is coming on this television show today and you talking about my hair and my clothes and I'm a sicko," Orlovsky said as he began his tirade. "So first of all, don't talk about my hair, when it looks like you got lined up with a fork. Okay? Don't talk about my hair when it comes to that.

"Second of all, [he] wouldn't let me do this. But I'm not holding back because you talked about my clothes. So I went on the internet. First of all your suit looks like you're wearing Marcus Spears' suit. You're sweating in this thing. You're wearing a turtleneck. Second of all. Oh, don't talk to me about wearing something like a sweater. You're wearing a turtleneck underneath.

"Third of all. You’re wearing suits that match the color of my coffee in the morning. What is the color of this suit? Hideous. What, you think you're in Cash Money Records or something?"

Stephen A. Smith could only respond in between Orlovky’s monologue:

“That was ten years ago!” Smith kept saying. “You’re hating right now," he added.

In the end, Smith took the roast in stride but double-downed on his white blazer and chain look:

You got me, Orlovsky! Except with my white blazer and the ice around my neck. You know I was on my game😊"

“Hatin’ Orlovsky” begged Stephen A. Smith to get a different suit and accused him of having a fake gold chain around his neck. For all of the Cowboys-hating that Smith is known for, it’s a different scene to see someone else roast the First Take co-host. Now that the Dallas Cowboys are out of the playoffs, Smith will have to wait seven more months before resuming his Cowboys-hating gimmick on ESPN’s First Take.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar