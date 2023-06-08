ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith called out Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs for comparing Jordan Love to Aaron Rodgers.

Earlier this week, Doubs claimed that there isn't a big difference between Rodgers and Love as the team's starting quarterback. One player is a four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion. The other has only started one game in his career.

On 'NFL on ESPN', Smith called Doubs "ignorant" for comparing the two quarterbacks to each other.

"First of all, with Green Bay, last time I checked, their coach is Matt LaFleur and we haven't seen what he's done yet without Aaron Rodgers. Now, if you think for one second I'm going to sit here, act like I got love for Love, you have got another thing coming. Romeo Dobbs breath smelling like Similac, wet behind the ears."

"He hasn't even thrown 100 passes in his NFL career. Romeo Doubs to sit there acting like there's no difference between him and Aaron Rodgers. That's just flat out ignorant."

Here is the full quote from Doubs' interview with the Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin’s Dennis Krause.

"I think Jordan can do it. I think Jordan is a really good quarterback. When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback. But I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So I don't really see what's the big difference."

Why Romeo Doubs shouldn't have compared Jordan Love to Aaron Rodgers

It's good to see that Romeo Doubs has confidence in his quarterback, Jordan Love. Nothing that Doubs said was wrong. But Stephen A. Smith voiced his honest opinion that many fans agree with.

While Doubs is right to express confidence in Love and his ability to lead the team, he shouldn't be comparing the 2020 first round pick to Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has been in the league for 18 years. He will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Love has yet to impress in his three-year career as a backup quarterback. But he will have the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong this season.

Do you think it was fair of Doubs to compare Love to Rodgers?

