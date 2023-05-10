Packers opponents 2023: Jordan Love vs Justin Fields, D. J. Moore headlines potential fixtures

The Green Bay Packers finished third in the NFC North last season, finishing the 2022-2023 season 8-9. The division saw the emergence of the Detroit Lions (9-8), and the Vikings won the division with a 13-4 record.

This season, the Jordan Love-led Green Bay team will be looking to get back into the playoffs. It will be tough for them to get back to the post-season this year without Aaron Rodgers while being in a competitive division.

The NFL is set to release the 2023 schedule for every team, but team's opponents have already been set for the upcoming season.

Green Bay will face three teams that made the playoffs last season (Chiefs, Vikings, Chargers.) They'll see their division opponents twice this season (Lions, Bears, Vikings) while having an easier schedule on paper.

Here are the Packers' 2023 opponents:

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Green Bay Packers will be without Aaron Rodgers for the first time this season

The Green Bay Packers will be without quarterback Aaron Rodgers heading into the season. Rodgers has been a member of Green Bay for the last 18 seasons and has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

After rumors of Rodgers possibly retiring or being traded, he announced on the "Pat McAfee Show" that he intended playing for the New York Jets this season.

On the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft (April 27th, 2023), Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets.

The two teams swapped first-round picks, with the Jets receiving a fifth-round pick. New York sent Green Bay second and sixth-round picks in this year's draft and a conditional 2023 second-round pick.

Green Bay will now turn to fourth-year quarterback, Jordan Love. Love has very limited experience, as he's only played in 10 career games. He's 0-1 as a career starter, with a passer rating of 79.7

