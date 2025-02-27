Stephen A. Smith labels $7,300,000,000 NFL franchise "moribund" and "football purgatory" amid Matthew Stafford rumors

As speculation around Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s future heats up, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back in his latest takedown of the New York Giants.

The outspoken analyst labeled the franchise, worth $7.3 billion (per Forbes), “moribund” and “the modern definition of football purgatory” as trade rumors linking Stafford to the Giants continue to gain traction.

Appearing on First Take, Smith questioned why a Super Bowl-winning quarterback like Stafford would leave Los Angeles for what he sees as a dire situation in East Rutherford.

“Can we please get the moribund, the pathetic, the modern definition of football purgatory that is the New York Giants out the damn conversation?” Smith said emphatically.

“You’re Matthew Stafford, OK? The only reason you would go to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to play in the swamp — and yes, ladies and gentlemen, it is a swamp. I drive by it all the time. It’s a swamp. The stench hits you. Why the hell would you depart from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, to go play for the New York Giants, other than money?” Smith added.

Smith’s brutal assessment came as reports suggest the Giants are a leading contender in potential Stafford trade talks. Multiple reports suggest New York’s front office is actively exploring its options at quarterback following the November release of Daniel Jones after a horrendous 2-8 start.

Meanwhile, the Rams are reportedly open to moving the veteran quarterback amid financial considerations and a potential roster reset.

Matthew Stafford reportedly seeking $50 million deal as New York Giants rumors gather pace

Smith finds Stafford's decision to make such a move baffling. He highlights the quarterback’s strong 2024 season and notes that he was instrumental in making the Rams a competitive force.

“Figure it out! Figure it out!” Smith exclaimed. “Because when I watched the playoffs this year, the Los Angeles Rams were the only team that gave the Eagles a real run for their money, OK? And Matthew Stafford had a lot to do with that. The brother’s a top-10 quarterback.”

The financial aspect of any deal is also worth noting. Stafford, who has two years left on his contract, is reportedly seeking a new deal worth around $50 million annually.

The Giants would need to navigate significant cap challenges to accommodate such a salary, making a trade even more complex. What's more, in his bid to convince Stafford to join the Las Vegas Raiders, minority owner Tom Brady reportedly hosted the Rams quarterback at his Montana home.

With the start of the new league year approaching, Stafford’s future remains uncertain. The Rams haven’t outright stated their intentions, but the chatter around a possible move is only growing louder. As Smith made clear, though, if the Giants do land Stafford, it won’t be a move without controversy.

For now, Stafford remains in L.A., but with the trade market heating up, the NFL world will be watching closely to see if the Giants or another team can convince him to take the leap.

