In the past few years, Stephen A. Smith has transformed into one of the biggest personalities on television. While he is always seen talking about various sports, SAS has also started talking about other topics of discussion on his own podcast.

A few months ago, Stephen A. indicated that he may run for president in the future. In the latest episode of his podcast, he discussed what life in America would be like if he becomes president.

Here's what Stephen A. Smith said on his show:

“First of all, the only office I would ever be interested in is the presidency of the United States, that's it. I wouldn't be interested in being a governor or mayor, a senator damn sure not a Congressman, I don't want to be one of 435…"

"I know I'd make decisions and I wouldn't hesitate. We're gonna do business in the United States, businesses ain't gonna be scared to open their doors ... Oh, hell, no, not under my watch. We're gonna have borders, but you're gonna come in legally and I wouldn't curtail immigrants from coming into this country, because that's what helped make this country as great as it is, but you're gonna stand in that line."

"We're gonna have a flourishing economy if I was the president. We gonna respect that law enforcement officials, you law enforcement, you ain't gonna kill anybody, but we ain't gonna act like all police officers are doing that when 95% ain’t thinking about such a thing.”

Stephen A. is not the first person to make such pledges while discussing their presidential campaign. However, very few people have been able to keep their promises.

The possibility of him becoming a president remains a far-fetched idea, but it would not be surprising in the least if he actually emerges as a candidate at some point in the foreseeable future.

Stephen A. Smith is happy about Pat McAfee's new ESPN deal

Pat McAfee: WWE Royal Rumble

Pat McAfee recently signed a massive five-year contract with ESPN worth around $85 million and Stephen A. Smith talked about it. The latter has no hard feelings toward McAfee's new deal.

Smith is under the impression that McAfee's new contract has made it possible for him to negotiate a far more favorable contract for him next year. He is still the face of ESPN, and the network wouldn't want to lose him anytime soon.

