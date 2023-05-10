Last year, punter Matt Araiza was accused of participating in the 2021 gang rape of a 17-year-old girl near his alma mater of San Diego State. This led to his release from the Buffalo Bills.

However, he was eventually cleared of the charge, and there are now calls for an apology from two personalities.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user by the name of JamesJett45 reuploaded an old video of ESPN personalities Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim discussing Araiza's situation on "First Take:"

Mr. God @JamesJett45 I really hope your apology and retraction is just as loud and passionate as your condemnation of Matt Araiza's supposed actions @stephenasmith and @MollyQerim . You should have probably been aware that the San Diego DA refused to prosecute, because there's video evidence,and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I really hope your apology and retraction is just as loud and passionate as your condemnation of Matt Araiza's supposed actions @stephenasmith and @MollyQerim. You should have probably been aware that the San Diego DA refused to prosecute, because there's video evidence,and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8crEuXQHJ1

Immediately, fans demanded that Smith and Qerim apologize for their wrongful accusations against the punter:

David Tell @bdt53 @JamesJett45 @stephenasmith @MollyQerim Hey Stephen A. and Molly, you guys are assholes. You should be held culpable in this ruining this man’s life. Seriously, Matt Araiza should be filing a civil suit against you two and @espn @JamesJett45 @stephenasmith @MollyQerim Hey Stephen A. and Molly, you guys are assholes. You should be held culpable in this ruining this man’s life. Seriously, Matt Araiza should be filing a civil suit against you two and @espn

John Petrella @JohnPetrella10 @JamesJett45 @stephenasmith @MollyQerim If they have any self respect, they will acknowledge how horribly wrong they were to condemn based on a civil attys accusations in a civil complaint. If even a shred of self respect. @JamesJett45 @stephenasmith @MollyQerim If they have any self respect, they will acknowledge how horribly wrong they were to condemn based on a civil attys accusations in a civil complaint. If even a shred of self respect.

Mr. Poconos @MrPoconos @JamesJett45 @stephenasmith @MollyQerim Amen. I’m actually trying to find Matt on Twitter to say that I couldn’t imagine what he went through and I hope ppl report the truth as hard as they reported the lie. Also that he should come play for my Eagles. I just hope he lands on a team and goes to Canton one day. @JamesJett45 @stephenasmith @MollyQerim Amen. I’m actually trying to find Matt on Twitter to say that I couldn’t imagine what he went through and I hope ppl report the truth as hard as they reported the lie. Also that he should come play for my Eagles. I just hope he lands on a team and goes to Canton one day.

Denny Sloan @DennySloan6 @JamesJett45 @stephenasmith @MollyQerim Is big mouth going to give a formal apology to Matt? Smith should face a huge defamation lawsuit, along with ESPN! @JamesJett45 @stephenasmith @MollyQerim Is big mouth going to give a formal apology to Matt? Smith should face a huge defamation lawsuit, along with ESPN!

FreeSpeechTweet @1ASpeechTweet @JamesJett45 @stephenasmith @MollyQerim Well well well... Will Matt Araiza ever get an apology from anyone for automatically declaring him guilty? @JamesJett45 @stephenasmith @MollyQerim Well well well... Will Matt Araiza ever get an apology from anyone for automatically declaring him guilty?

What did Stephen A. Smith say regarding Matt Araiza case?

During "the segment, Smith was blunt about Araiza's legal situation. He said:

“He’s in trouble. Listen, what the district attorney is saying, we’re looking into this because we did not know. And now that we know this, we’re looking into this. He’s in a world of trouble because obviously that didn’t happen by accident. Something happened to that young lady. And it’s clear. And the fact that it was a gang rape..."

He was also unambiguous about what punishment Araiza should have received:

“We’re talking imprisonment. We're not talking settlement. We’re not talking a civil case. A civil case may come with it, but we’re talking potential imprisonment. And Matt Araiza, if you’re innocent, you’re innocent. ... But if there’s truth to this, you’re going to jail.”

How has Matt Araiza addressed his exoneration and who will sign him?

Araiza has recently come forward with his own public statement, expressing his gratitude towards those who helped clear his name. He said:

“I am deeply gratified for the thorough work of the DA’s office in San Diego and for all the witnesses that were willing to come forward and tell the truth. I am thankful that the facts of this case as provided by the witnesses will prove that what I have been saying from the beginning is, in fact, the truth."

Ever since his release by the Bills, Araiza has been a free agent. After his release, the Bills signed Sam Martin, fresh off being cut by the Denver Broncos. This March, Martin received a three-year extension, making a return unlikely for Araiza.

However, that does not mean he has no more options in the NFL. For example, the Arizona Cardinals are coming off losing veteran Andy Lee in free agency and could use a rival for Nolan Cooney.

