Matt Araiza has released a statement after a prosecutor said the former Buffalo Bills punter wasn't present during a 2021 alleged gang rape of a minor at in San Diego. Araiza, a sixth-round draft pick in 2022, was released by the Bills on August 27 after reportedly emerging as a defendant in a gang rape lawsuit.

The authorities investigated the claims for 10 months and concluded that Araiza had left the San Diego home where the alleged gang rape took place an hour before it happened. Araiza heaved a sigh of relief and expressed gratitude for the robust investigation now that the facts are out in public.

“I am aware that the facts of this case have been made public. I am deeply gratified for the thorough work of the DA’s office in San Diego and for all the witnesses that were willing to come forward and tell the truth. I am thankful that the facts of this case as provided by the witnesses will prove that what I have been saying from the beginning is, in fact, the truth," Araiza said via Pro Football Talk.

“I can only hope that now people will assess me on the facts and not what was falsely claimed in both the civil suit and in the press.

“I am beyond thankful for the unwavering support of both my family and friends. They have been a rock in what has been a very dark eight months for me. However, now that the truth is out, I am amazed by the thousands of emails and tweets supporting me. It has truly been a blessing to know so many people have now judged me by the facts.”

Latest on Matt Araiza gang rape lawsuit

On Tuesday, new evidence exonerated him of any criminal involvement in the 2021 incident near San Diego State University, where he played college football.

But how did we get here?

A civil lawsuit was filed by the 17-year-old victim against the San Diego star and two other teammates after the incident occured on October 15, 2021. The victim and her friends were reportedly off to a party at a house near SDSU. But the victim claimed she was separated from her friends upon arrival and met Matt Araiza, who then was involved in alleged gang rape.

The former Bills star avoided criminal charges in December due to insufficient evidence. San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan released a statement after dropping the charges against Araiza and the two other college players:

“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction. Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The latest conclusion by the prosecutors made it clear that Araiza would face no punishment under the Personal Conduct Policy. The San Diego District Attorney’s office released a transcript and audio of the prosecutors meeting, claiming:

“He’s alleged to have left the party at 12:30 [a.m.]... so he wasn’t even at the party anymore,” Amador said during the meeting via KFMB-TV. Prosecutors furthr explained that based on the available evidence, the alleged gang rape occured at 1:30 am. By that time Araiza had left the party.

Araiza remains a free agent in 2023, as he is available to sign for NFL teams this offseason.

