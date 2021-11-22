"I don't have Aaron Rodgers on my Mount Rushmore" - Stephen A. Smith rates LeBron James over Packers QB

The hot topic of ESPN's "First Take" this week was a question: who is more likely to win a title this season — the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady? First of all, both are coming off of championship seasons, so either could win again, especially since the two players have won multiple titles.

ESPN analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark was one of the guests on the show. Clark said that he would choose LeBron James over Brady because the Buccaneers haven't been good the last few weeks, and the quarterback has to depend on the rest of the team to win. James, on the other hand, plays offense and defense and is responsible for the team's success.

But when Clark mentioned Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers while stating that Brady is more likely to win the title this season, Smith took a different approach to the quarterback. Smith said:

"LeBron ain't winning the championship because the warriors are in the west. I'm not saying that LeBron isn't great. I have him on my Mount Rushmore. I don't have Aaron Rogers on my Mount Rushmore. Even though he's a bad man, I understand the greatness of LeBron James and what he has done."

Ryan Clark said he would choose LeBron James and added that he was a "badder man" than Aaron Rodgers.

Smith has taken Rodgers' side as of late and criticized the NFL for its handling of Rodgers' COVID-19 non-vaccination and positive test. But apparently, when it comes to the overall picture, he isn't picking Aaron Rodgers. Stephen A. Smith said he isn't picking LeBron James either to win the title this season because the Golden State Warriors are in the Western Conference, and he believes they are the ones who will win the title this season.

Smith added that he has LeBron James on his Mount Rushmore of players. But he has chosen LeBron James three times to win the NBA championship and it hasn't come to fruition in those seasons. That is why he didn't choose James and the Lakers to win a title this season.

Stephen A. Smith said that he doesn't have Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on his Mount Rushmore. He added that he wouldn't choose Aaron Rodgers to be placed among the greatest.

This is a step back from what Stephen A. Smith observed just a few weeks ago about the importance of Aaron Rodgers to the Green Bay Packers and how much they need him.

