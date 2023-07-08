Stephen A. Smith is nothing if not opinionated and Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian are as big an opinion-generator as any. Individually, the sports and entertainment icons command a lot of attention. But when there are rumors flying that they might be into each other, interest rises exponentially.

So, Stephen A. Smith took the opportunity to comment on the issue. He said that, as far as he knew, they two stars were nothing more than just friends. But he admitted he would not have a problem with them getting together, given both of them are divorced and single.

While that in itself was not a problematic take, some of the comments were rather lecherous in nature. His smiling take on what he expects from the quarterback was a bit unsettling when he said,

"Tom Brady, do your thing bro!"

But more was to come when he commented on Tom Brady's marriage to Gisele Bundchen and went on a tangent about what he thought of his ex-wife. He said,

"The greatest runway walk that I have ever seen was at the Olympics in Brazil, years ago, when that woman (Gisele Bundchen) walked down that runway. Lord have mercy! That's a walk!"

He swooned and crooned further when Kim's picture came up, saying,

"Lord have mercy! Look at Kim Kardashian. I digress... Focus, Steve, focus."

He went on to say further,

"And, by the way, there's a photo right up there of Kim Kardashian. To my staff, don't ever do that again. When you show me a picture of Kim Kardashian, I need to see more than a head shot. Okay. That is not a good job on the part of my producers. You must do better. You must do better than that."

Twitter users were quick to pile on to his take and showed him no mercy in their responses. Here is a selection of some of the best responses below.

CE @khrisody @stephenasmith Thirsty A Smith is wild one @stephenasmith Thirsty A Smith is wild one

Steve @TheAnalien @stephenasmith Smh Steven A when the hell did you become the black TMZ @stephenasmith Smh Steven A when the hell did you become the black TMZ

JohnnyBoy @johnny53811 @stephenasmith SAS seems to have one thing on his mind lately @stephenasmith SAS seems to have one thing on his mind lately

Stephen A. Smith openness on his preference for women beyond Kim Kardashian's link with Tom Brady

While Stephen A. Smith's latest comments on Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady did rub a lot of fans the wrong way, he has never been shy on discussing this topic. He has previously sat down with Bill Maher discussing his preference for certain women.

Stephen A. Smith has always generated headlines beyond the news content he is reporting and that is part of his draw. Even in this case when the story is about two of the most marketable stars, he has successfully managed to insert himself as the center of attention.

