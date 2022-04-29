“All I’ve been hearing about was this kid Willis” - Stephen A. Smith concerned about Pittsburgh Steelers picking Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett was the first and only quarterback selected in the first-round of the NFL draft last night. Pickett was drafted No. 20 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stephen A. Smith spoke on ESPN's First Take and expressed his confusion as to why the Steelers drafted Pickett over Liberty's Malik Willis.

“Here's my trepidation. All I’ve been hearing about was this kid Willis. That's all I was hearing about was if you go get anybody, it’s that brother that you need to get. The arm strength, the mobility, etc, etc. That's what people were saying about him. I sincerely hope Key, and Dan, that this wasn't one of those picks with ‘Oh my God. You know, Dan Marino once played locally and we let him get out of Pittsburgh. So we had to make sure that we don't let this kid who stars at Pitt get out of Pittsburgh. He’s homegrown. He's one of ours. Don't let him leave'."

Smith essentially said that he hopes the Steelers picking Pickett wasn't a decision based only on emotions, since they missed out on Dan Marino in the past, who was also a Pitt quarterback.

"I'm hoping that it wasn't an emotional decision. One based on nostalgia that we actually got a kid that is going to put an end to Mason Rudolph and cars like that. That’s gonna make a difference. That's gonna be able to walk in from week one and guess what, dare I say, beat out Mitch Trubisky. I hope that's something that this is that kind of kid that they weren't picking somebody just because he's all grown.”

Steelers didn't want to make same mistake by passing up another Pittsburgh quarterback in Kenny Pickett

Contrary to Smith's opinion about the Steelers picking only out of emotion, you can't argue that Kenny Pickett was a bad pick. After passing on Dan Marino in the 1983 draft, they came to regret it as he ended up becoming a Hall-of-Fame quarterback,

Bob Labriola @BobLabriola The #Steelers believe they got the best QB in this draft, and Kenny Pickett will get a chance to show what he can do in competition with Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky. Mike Tomlin: 'He'll be given an opportunity to compete certainly.' bit.ly/3vTYcxo The #Steelers believe they got the best QB in this draft, and Kenny Pickett will get a chance to show what he can do in competition with Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky. Mike Tomlin: 'He'll be given an opportunity to compete certainly.' bit.ly/3vTYcxo

With Pickett selected, the Steelers quarterback room now includes him, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. The expectation is that the Steelers will have an open quarterback competition, and Pickett could wind up as the day one starter.

The opposite could happen and Trubisky might start on day one, and possibly, for the entire season as the Steelers develop Pickett.

