Stephen A. Smith sees parallels between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob are very different owners of teams in completely different sports. However, speaking on "First Take," Stephen A. Smith revealed a parallel between the two owners.

This came in response to Shannon Sharpe asking if Jones wanted $400 million or another Super Bowl championship. Smith said in response:

"In 1989, he purchased the Dallas Cowboys for $150 million. It is now worth $9 billion. There does come a point where it's like... 'I'm good, but I don't have that,' especially when it comes to billionaires. A lot of times they think about what they don't have because they have almost everything.

"Everybody knows how how cool I am with Joe Lacob for the Golden State Warriors. I'm telling you right now, the man wants to win more championships than the Lakers or the Boston Celtics."

In Smith's mind, Jones wants a Super Bowl ring more than more money, much like the Golden State Warriors owner.

When was Jerry Jones' last Super Bowl victory?

While the Dallas Cowboys have enjoyed numerous successful regular seasons, it has been decades since Jerry Jones' last Super Bowl victory.

It was at the end of the 1995 season that the owner hoisted his last Lombardi Trophy, courtesy of Troy Aikman, Emmett Smith, and Michael Irvin. In the 28 years since, Jerry Jones has yet to even hoist the George Halas trophy for winning the NFC Championship game.

That said, 1995 was not the only time he has stood on the winning podium at the end of the Super Bowl. In 1993 and in 1992, he also won the big game.

In total, Aikman, Smith, and Irvin handed him three Super Bowls before succumbing to the difficulty of the league.

Jones was 52 years old when he hoisted his most recent Lombardi Trophy and is now in his 80s. Dak Prescott and Cowboys fans around the country would love to witness him hoist another after such a long wait.

Will the football gods smile on the Cowboys once again?