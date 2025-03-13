Stephen A. Smith slams Cowboys QB Dak Prescott while celebrating Josh Allen’s $250,000,000 deal

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith applauded the new contract of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. While praising Allen, he took shots at Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott during Wednesday's edition of "First Take."

Smith compared the two quarterbacks' huge contracts, with Prescott making more per year at $60 million versus Allen's $55 million. Smith said Allen's postseason success makes him more worthy of top-of-the-line money.

Allen's six-year $330 million extension with the Bills carries a record $250 million in guaranteed money.

"We want people that can win a playoff game having that kind of contract," Smith said. "That's what we want. We don't want people who are going home and watching football in January and February with the rest of us getting paid that kind of guaranteed money. All right, so I'm glad that he's the one at the top right now, making the most guaranteed dollars instead of somebody like Dak Prescott."

Allen's contract makes him the NFL's highest-paid player in guaranteed money, beating Prescott's $231 million. Allen signed for $5 million less in average annual value than the Cowboys quarterback.

Smith praises Allen as Dak Prescott's future looks cloudy

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Stephen A. Smith acknowledged Josh Allen's selflessness in not pushing for more money but pointed out the increased expectations that come with a massive contract.

"He clearly could have pushed for more just based on that fact alone," Smith said on Thursday, via 'First Take.' "He didn't do so, and that's why I give him major, major props for that. But that doesn't negate the fact that he's under the most pressure at this particular moment in time. He's 0-2 in AFC Championship Games."

Allen addressed the contract negotiations during Wednesday's news conference.

"It didn't seem like from my perspective I was taking a whole lot less," Allen said. "When you start getting these fairly big numbers throughout the entire league... what is five [million dollars] more going to do for my life that I can't already do right now?"

The Bills quarterback also expressed his loyalty to Buffalo.

"I don't want to play anywhere else," Allen said. "Buffalo is home to me and it always will be."

Meanwhile, Prescott's future with Dallas remains cloudy. The Cowboys restructured his contract on March 5 to create $36.6 million in cap space, but trade rumors continue to swirl. On Tuesday. TWSN's Daniel Alameda predicted a blockbuster trade, sending Prescott to the Pittsburgh Steelers for multiple draft picks.

