Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was seen by members of the media at the Dallas Cowboys practice facility, better known as "The Star." The 34-year-old is currently a free agent after playing for the Minnesota Vikings last season.
Gilmore played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 and some have wondered if his appearance in Dallas could mean a return is in the cards. Jon Machota, the Dallas Cowboys reporter for The Athletic, shared the news of Gilmore's appearance.
He also then followed it up on X with a statement from Stephen Jones, executive vice president, who committed to improving his team's roster.
“We’re always looking to make our roster better. … In general, our player acquisition is year round,” Stephen Jones said, via Jon Machota.
Stephon Gilmore may just be visiting former teammates but, the veteran cornerback could be meeting with team officials about another opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys.
Stephen Jones, the son of owner and general manager Jerry Jones, does have a say in roster moves along with his father.
Stephon Gilmore expressed desire to return to Cowboys before departure
The Dallas Cowboys could use a veteran cornerback like Stephon Gilmore and adding him would be a solid addition to the defense. After playing the 2023 NFL season in Dallas, Gilmore expressed to reporters his desire to return to America's Team.
He expressed his desire to play with former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks as well as Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. Gilmore told reporters after the 2023 NFL season:
"For sure, I want to be back. I for sure think we have the pieces to get to where we want to be, and I want to be a part of that. March is when free agency starts, so hopefully we can get something done. I want to run it back with B.
"Cooks and all of these guys, have the opportunity to play with Bland another year and Trevon coming back off the ACL."
Gilmore was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 10th overall draft pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons with the Bills before signing a five-year deal with the New England Patriots in 2017. In 2021, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers and then the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. Indianapolis traded Gilmore to the Cowboys in 2023.
