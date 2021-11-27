"They will always find a way to mess up" - Stephen A. Smith savagely roasts Dallas Cowboys after yet another loss

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never shied away from how he feels about the Dallas Cowboys. He has pointed out that his disdain for the franchise is not because of the team itself, but rather because of its fans.

Speaking on ESPN's Get Up, Smith gave his thoughts on the overall situation with the Cowboys and stated that they will always mess it up when it comes to their Super Bowl chances.

"Well, how many times do I have to tell all the Cowboys haters out there?" Smith said. "Just wait, be patient, Don't rush it, Don't push it. They won't let you down. All right, so thanksgiving shows up and what happens, 14 penalties for 166 yards”.

"Here's the deal... Did anyone pick up what Jerry Jones had to say?" Smith continued. "He said, quote, 'We had our meeting Saturday. We knew who the officiating crew was going to be. We had to prepare ourselves because they were going to call a tight game.' And you still went out and committed 14 penalties. You can't make this up, you just can't make this up... Listen, as I keep telling everybody, just be patient. The Dallas Cowboys will always find a way to mess up".

Cowboys and Raiders commit 28 penalties

The game, which was a high-scoring affair, ended in a 36-33 win for the Raiders but will be remembered for 28 penalties for 276 yards. The most punishing of these penalties was a defensive pass interference call on Cowboys corner Anthony Brown.

Dallas had Las Vegas in third-and-18 in overtime when Brown was called for DPI. The resulting 15-yard penalty set up what would be the game-winning field goal for the Raiders.

The loss leaves the Cowboys with a slim chance of grabbing the NFC's number one seed from Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Now they will likely not have a bye at all during the post-season should they make it.

The Cowboys are only two games ahead of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, with the division title potentially coming down to a meeting between the two in the final regular-season game in Philadelphia.

Edited by Piyush Bisht