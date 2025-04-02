Sterling Shepard reacts as GF Carolyn Estephany gushes over Buccaneers WR on their anniversary

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard and his girlfriend, Carolyn Estephany, recently celebrated a milestone in their relationship. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Estephany marked the couple's second anniversary of dating.

Ad

She added a carousel of photos and videos from throughout their relationship and a heartfelt post about how much he means to her.

"it took 2 weeks after meeting to make it official, they say when you know you know 😂 and we knew! 2 years of belly laughing later and here we are, so excited for many more, I love you mucho SS! ❤️☺️ the last video lives rent free in my head 😭," Carolyn Estephany wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sterling Shepard was one of the many replies to the Instagram post and reciprocated the love for his girlfriend.

"I love you more mama," Shepard commented.

Shepard's comment on girlfriend Carolyn's Instagram post. (Photo via Carolyn Estephany)

Sterling Shepard and Carolyn went official with their relationship shortly before the 2023 NFL season. Shepard was previously married to Chanel Iman, with whom he shares two daughters. Estephany has a son named Lion from her previous marriage.

Ad

Sterling Shepard and girlfriend Carolyn Estephany took kids to Disney World for spring break

NFL players tend to spend their offseason not only preparing and training for the next season but also traveling and spending time with their families. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard is no different.

Shepard and his girlfriend, Carolyn Estephany, recently took their three children to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for some spring break fun. Estephany documented the trip on her Instagram account, showing all of the fun they had.

Ad

"the days are long, but the years are short 🥹 spring break vacay ‘25 🏰🐭🎆🧚🎢," Estephany wrote.

After spending eight seasons with the New York Giants, Shepard signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in June 2024. On March 24, he re-signed with the Buccaneers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.