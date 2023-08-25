Stevan Ridley playfully blames Tom Brady for Kevin Hart's freak injury in message to comedian: "I figured you had the juice too"

Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and Stevan Ridley have all embraced fatherhood, but some more than others, it seems.

Kevin Hart's injury suffered in the wake of attempting to sprint a 40-yard dash with Stevan Ridley has allegedly left him temporarily confined to a wheelchair. Ridley playfully blamed Brady for Hart's injury.

The clip was posted on Instagram by the former Patriots running back.

Ridley wrote that the legendary quarterback Tom Brady's fitness had inspired Hart and Ridley to believe that he too could run like he was 18 years old. Here's how he put it:

"I saw Tom Brady do it at your age so I figured you had the juice too big bro!"

Which team is Kevin Hart a fan of?

Jalen Hurts at Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles

Considering he was spotted hanging out with Ridley, a former New England Patriots player, some would assume that he is a fan of the franchise. However, he's actually a "superfan" of the team's former Super Bowl rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to CBS Sports, the comedian went as far as to purchase an eagle of his own. He even named it after Jalen Hurts. The comedian claimed that he spent $16.5 million on the bird, saying that he bought it to "treat" himself.

A trainer came with the bird and the two were required to live with the comedian for two months. The purchase came as a celebration of the franchise getting to the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes. Of course, the game didn't end in a celebration for the team.

Kevin Hart's Philadelphia Eagles stumble against Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LVII - Winning Head Coach and MVP Press Conference

Heading into the titanic matchup, the Eagles had injury luck on their side at quarterback. For all intents and purposes, Jalen Hurts was ready to play at full speed. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes limped through the postseason and some doubted if he could get through the entire Super Bowl.

Well, No. 15 not only managed to play through the game, he managed to win it. However, it was far from smooth sailing for the quarterback. At halftime, he trailed Jalen Hurts 24-14. By the end of the game, the Kansas City Chiefs had managed to pull ahead and hoist Patrick Mahomes' second Lombardi Trophy to Kevin Hart's displeasure.

The final score was 38-35, and had Tom Brady not pulled off the 28-3 miracle against the Atlanta Falcons, it would have been tied for the biggest Super Bowl comeback in history.

