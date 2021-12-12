"I just loaded my gun" - Steve Smith backs alma mater Utah to trump Buckeyes in Rose Bowl

Steve Smith Jr. threw down the gauntlet against A.J. Hawk. The Utah Utes alum fully expects his former college football team to win against the Ohio State Buckeyes, where Hawk played linebacker. Making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith confidently threw his hat (literally and metaphorically) behind the Utes, who are set to play the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.

Steve Smith calls out A.J. Hawk on air to discuss Utah/Ohio State Rose Bowl matchup

Although the host of a talk show usually sets the agenda, Steve Smith is not a usual guest. The former Carolina Panthers great abruptly shifted the conversation to take aim at co-host A.J. Hawk. Smith asked Hawk whether they were going to discuss the Rose Bowl, in a comical exchange Smith coyly asked who was playing in the Rose Bowl. to which Hawk, who was playing a little coy himself, responded by saying that he didn’t know who was playing. Hawk then proceeded to fire the question right back at Smith and asked if he knew who was playing.

Once all three men (including host Pat McAfee) got on the same page on which teams were in fact playing in the Rose Bowl, Hawk plainly said:

“Go Bucks. What'd you think?”

Smith retorted:

“What I think is, I just loaded my gun.”

As far as trash talk goes, it’s not the worst. But it’s a peculiar line for a pair of former NFL players engaging in mostly friendly banter.

But Steve Smith did not shy away from the challenge, although it was not clear at first what the challenge was. After the host and the studio crew chided A.J. Hawk for a bit more, Pat McAfee decided they should make a public pushup bet.

In response, a puzzled Smith replied:

“Pat is inside wearing a tanktop with mozzarella cheese coming out the top. I ain’t doing no damn pushups.”

Although no bet was ever publicly made, Steve Smith wanted to emphasize that he was proud of his alma mater because they have struggled in past years but have done well recently. The little guy, underdog mentality of Smith and his entire successful NFL career mirrors that of the smaller college football program mentality like the Utah Utes’ 2021 season. Now the upstart, underdog Utes are playing in the college football playoffs against a big dog college football program like Ohio State. Whatever the case, The Pat McAfee Show should invite Smith back on after the Rose Bowl so that one alum can properly boast about their teams’ big win over the other.

The 11th ranked Utah Utes will play the 6th ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on January 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. The Buckeyes are favored to win by 6 and ½ points. And we all know know who Steve Smith is taking.

