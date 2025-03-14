"Still have to field an actual team"- NFL fans divided as analyst hypes 49ers’ 21 draft picks as a roster rebuild blueprint

The San Francisco 49ers have had two Super Bowl appearances under head coach Kyle Shanahan. He took over the franchise in 2017 and has steadily worked to elevate their performance. After facing the Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII, the 49ers did not qualify for the playoffs last season.

Coach Shanahan and his team could only muster a 6-11 campaign during the 2024 season. They finished 4th in the NFC West and failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, NFL analyst Chase Senior believes that the team could potentially build a Super Bowl-contending roster through their draft picks.

In a tweet he shared on Friday, Chase Senior highlighted how the San Francisco 49ers have a total of 21 picks in the upcoming two NFL drafts. He stated that this could be a golden opportunity to revamp the team with young talent for future success.

"The 49ers have 21 picks in the next two NFL Drafts, including 12 selections in the first four rounds. If the 49ers are resetting/rebuilding, this is a good way to do that," Senior said.

Fans were left feeling divided over Chase Senior's comments about the Niners. Some expressed their skepticism, stating that focusing only on the draft would not be enough to build a Super Bowl-winning team.

"Still have to field an actual team and a 90 man roster," one fan said.

"Still need a dline in 25 and hopefully not 3 rookies and Bosa," another fan stated.

"More picks don't mean much if the guys evaluating talent are supect. No more trading up for 'reaches' trade back please," this fan commented.

A few others agreed with Senior's comments.

"Now this I agree with..absolutely.... was probably the right thing to do (cutting contracts and money, not over paying for players building through draft) now if fans would just be realistic...hopefully were competitive this season...still talent on this team.. it's about the future," one fan commented.

"Agreed, with the caveats they have to hit on their picks, AND it's unlikely the picks will be impact players in their first year," another fan said.

"It's the dawning of a new era," this fan stated.

Currently, the San Francisco 49ers hold 11 picks in the 2025 NFL draft, including four compensatory selections, with three of them awarded because they lost a lot more good compensatory free agents than they signed last offseason. Notably, they possess the 11th overall pick in the first round, which they may use to target a defensive player.

The San Francisco 49ers' free agency situation

Kyle Shanahan and his team have bid farewell to more players than they brought in during this year's free agency. They've also lost several key players, including WR Deebo Samuel, FB Kyle Juszczyk and LB Dre Greenlaw, to name a few.

CBS Sports' Doug Clawson tweeted about the San Francisco 49ers not spending a lot of money in free agency while comparing it to other teams in the NFL.

"Other teams have spent $321M on 49ers' free agents this offseason, the most money spent on a team's departing FAs in NFL history (thru Day 4 of FA) SF has only spent $37M on FAs, making it the largest FA spending deficit ($284M) in NFL history, by over $80M!"

At the Scouting Combine, 49ers GM John Lynch explained their game plan for the future. He emphasized that their focus is building a roster of young talent and aims to reset their revenue and expenses to begin anew with a "clean slate."

The San Francisco 49ers have the potential to win a Super Bowl championship. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming season plays out for them on the gridiron.

