  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Still has so much to prove": Cam Newton sounds off at Jalen Hurts amid "elite QB" debate between the MVPs

"Still has so much to prove": Cam Newton sounds off at Jalen Hurts amid "elite QB" debate between the MVPs

By Arnold
Modified Aug 28, 2025 18:31 GMT
&quot;Still has so much to prove&quot;: Cam Newton sounds off at Jalen Hurts amid &quot;elite QB&quot; debate between the MVPs (Image Credits - IMAGN)
"Still has so much to prove": Cam Newton sounds off at Jalen Hurts amid "elite QB" debate between the MVPs (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl success against the Kansas City Chiefs in February, where he was named the game's MVP. After winning his first big game, Hurts now wants to create a dynasty in Philly.

Ad

While Hurts and the Eagles have a strong chance of defending their Lombardi Trophy in the upcoming season, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton believes that the Philly star still has a lot to prove to put himself in an elite QB bracket.

"Respectfully, I have to remind you Nick Foles also won a Super Bowl," Newton said on "First Take" on Thursday. "So, if you're asking me? With everybody paying attention? Jalen Hurts still has so much to prove, in going from good, to great, to elite.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Earlier in the offseason, Newton made headlines when he said that he didn't view Hurts as a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. A few weeks ago, the former NFL MVP elaborated on his comments.

“It’s hard for me to grade Jalen Hurts with the talent that he has around him,” Newton said via his "4th&1" podcast. “Hurts is a great quarterback.
Ad
"But if we’re talking about what they bring to the table holistically, it’s hard to judge what Hurts can do when you’re throwing to a guy like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith. We have tight end skill sets. You have a dominant defense, the best running back in the game.”

The Eagles selected Hurts with the No. 53 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He led Philly to the Super Bowl in 2023, where his team lost to the Chiefs.

Ad

However, two years later, Hurts won the Super Bowl with the Eagles after defeating Kansas City in the big game.

Jalen Hurts and Eagles will kick off 2025 regular season vs. Dallas Cowboys

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

The Eagles will begin their 2025 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Since the Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, they will play in the first game of the next season. Hurts and Co. will aim to get off to a winning start.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications