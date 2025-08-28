"Still has so much to prove": Cam Newton sounds off at Jalen Hurts amid "elite QB" debate between the MVPs

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl success against the Kansas City Chiefs in February, where he was named the game's MVP. After winning his first big game, Hurts now wants to create a dynasty in Philly.While Hurts and the Eagles have a strong chance of defending their Lombardi Trophy in the upcoming season, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton believes that the Philly star still has a lot to prove to put himself in an elite QB bracket.&quot;Respectfully, I have to remind you Nick Foles also won a Super Bowl,&quot; Newton said on &quot;First Take&quot; on Thursday. &quot;So, if you're asking me? With everybody paying attention? Jalen Hurts still has so much to prove, in going from good, to great, to elite.”Earlier in the offseason, Newton made headlines when he said that he didn't view Hurts as a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. A few weeks ago, the former NFL MVP elaborated on his comments.“It’s hard for me to grade Jalen Hurts with the talent that he has around him,” Newton said via his &quot;4th&amp;1&quot; podcast. “Hurts is a great quarterback.&quot;But if we’re talking about what they bring to the table holistically, it’s hard to judge what Hurts can do when you’re throwing to a guy like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith. We have tight end skill sets. You have a dominant defense, the best running back in the game.”The Eagles selected Hurts with the No. 53 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He led Philly to the Super Bowl in 2023, where his team lost to the Chiefs.However, two years later, Hurts won the Super Bowl with the Eagles after defeating Kansas City in the big game.Jalen Hurts and Eagles will kick off 2025 regular season vs. Dallas CowboysNFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: ImagnThe Eagles will begin their 2025 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.Since the Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, they will play in the first game of the next season. Hurts and Co. will aim to get off to a winning start.