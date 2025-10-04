"Stop pandering 'cause he’s Deion's son": NFL fans grill Cam Newton for calling Shedeur Sanders better than J.J. McCarthy

Former NFL star Cam Newton made a bold claim about the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.On the latest episode of the '4th &amp; 1' podcast, he stated that Coach Prime's son might potentially be a better quarterback than the Minnesota Vikings' J.J. McCarthy.&quot;When I saw J.J. McCarthy, go top 10, a first round pick, I said, Shedeur Sanders is better than J.J. McCarthy today. Today! That's just my honest opinion and I'm looking at around the league and it's like, okay. ...&quot;Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on Cam Newton's comparison between Shedeur and J.J. McCarthy.Sam @DarealsammyyyLINK😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂what a joke no he isn’t or he’ll be playing over D Gabriel against the vikes! stop pandering over shedeur cause he’s deions son foh 💯Zack Moen @zmoen14mLINK@vikingzfanpage @4thand1show That's a wild opinion! What's McCarthy 64-4 since high school multiple championships including a national championship and a rose bowl win over Saban's Alabama team. Won his first NFL start by 4th quarter comeback after not playing to 600+ days and the kid is 22 years old!Baselayer Boo👻 @baselayerbooLINK@vikingzfanpage @4thand1show Time will tell, Cam.Matt🇺🇸 @matt47871LINK@vikingzfanpage @4thand1show No he’s not. Can JJ get fucking healthy and prove these clowns wrong. This is ridiculous. What does Shedeur have over JJ? Less athletic, less arm, less pro-style fit, less ability to throw with anticipation etc.Jessica Kaplan @kap62033LINK@vikingzfanpage @4thand1show JJ catching strays. He can have his opinion. Only time will tell. I don’t see the need to constantly rank these young QBs and put them down. Nobody knows what either can be until they develop/play significant time. JJ only started 2yrs in college; far from a finished product.The Vikings had drafted J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in last year's draft. Unfortunately, he did not play in a single game during his rookie debut campaign because of a season-ending injury.He took over as the starting quarterback this year. McCarthy started the first two games before being sidelined because of an injury. Carson Wentz was brought in as his replacement. So far, he has managed to secure a two-game winning streak with the team and will make his third appearance as a starter during Sunday's showdown against the Cleveland Browns.On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders fell from the first four rounds of this year's draft after being projected as a top-three pick. The Browns ended up acquiring him with the 144th pick behind rookie Dillon Gabriel.Kevin Stefanski's team started the season with veteran Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback. However, after a 1-3 record to start the season, the Browns are going with Gabriel as the QB1 in Week 5.Jason Whitlock slams Shedeur Sanders for his mime interview after Browns' decision to start Dillon Gabriel in Week 5Coach Prime's son was questioned about Gabriel getting the chance to become the QB1 during a locker room interview. Shedeur Sanders made headlines because of his decision to go full mime during this interview.Jason Whitlock criticized the rookie quarterback for his behavior. He also labeled it as 'clownish behavior.'&quot;Shedeur Sanders, the gift that keeps giving, just keeps on giving,&quot; Whitlock said on 'The Fearless' podcast (Timestamp-1:00). &quot;Shedeur, doing a little mime yesterday when asked about Dillon Gabriel being named the starter in Cleveland. And all the usual suspects are dressing it up and justifying Shedeur's clownish behavior. But we're not going to do that here.&quot;Shedeur spent his entire collegiate career playing under the guidance of his father. Will the Browns give him the opportunity to start a game this season?