"Stop pandering 'cause he’s Deion's son": NFL fans grill Cam Newton for calling Shedeur Sanders better than J.J. McCarthy

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 04, 2025 06:37 GMT
NFL fans grill Cam Newton for calling Shedeur Sanders better than J.J. McCarthy

Former NFL star Cam Newton made a bold claim about the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

On the latest episode of the '4th & 1' podcast, he stated that Coach Prime's son might potentially be a better quarterback than the Minnesota Vikings' J.J. McCarthy.

"When I saw J.J. McCarthy, go top 10, a first round pick, I said, Shedeur Sanders is better than J.J. McCarthy today. Today! That's just my honest opinion and I'm looking at around the league and it's like, okay. ..."
Trending
Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on Cam Newton's comparison between Shedeur and J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings had drafted J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in last year's draft. Unfortunately, he did not play in a single game during his rookie debut campaign because of a season-ending injury.

He took over as the starting quarterback this year. McCarthy started the first two games before being sidelined because of an injury. Carson Wentz was brought in as his replacement. So far, he has managed to secure a two-game winning streak with the team and will make his third appearance as a starter during Sunday's showdown against the Cleveland Browns.

On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders fell from the first four rounds of this year's draft after being projected as a top-three pick. The Browns ended up acquiring him with the 144th pick behind rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Kevin Stefanski's team started the season with veteran Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback. However, after a 1-3 record to start the season, the Browns are going with Gabriel as the QB1 in Week 5.

Jason Whitlock slams Shedeur Sanders for his mime interview after Browns' decision to start Dillon Gabriel in Week 5

Coach Prime's son was questioned about Gabriel getting the chance to become the QB1 during a locker room interview. Shedeur Sanders made headlines because of his decision to go full mime during this interview.

Jason Whitlock criticized the rookie quarterback for his behavior. He also labeled it as 'clownish behavior.'

"Shedeur Sanders, the gift that keeps giving, just keeps on giving," Whitlock said on 'The Fearless' podcast (Timestamp-1:00). "Shedeur, doing a little mime yesterday when asked about Dillon Gabriel being named the starter in Cleveland. And all the usual suspects are dressing it up and justifying Shedeur's clownish behavior. But we're not going to do that here."
Shedeur spent his entire collegiate career playing under the guidance of his father. Will the Browns give him the opportunity to start a game this season?

