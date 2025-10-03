Shedeur Sanders drops cryptic 3-word message amid heavy criticism for going full mime on Browns' QB decision

Shedeur Sanders has been the talk of the town because of his reaction to Dillon Gabriel being named the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback for Week 5. Coach Prime's son went full mime during his locker room interview, drawing widespread criticism for his actions.Amid the backlash, the rookie quarterback took to social media to share a cryptic message. On X, he shared a three-word post expressing his gratitude to God.&quot;Thank you GOD&quot; Shedeur wrote in the tweet.Shedeur Sanders @ShedeurSandersLINKThank you GODDillon Gabriel was drafted in the third round of this year's draft. Shedeur was then acquired in the fifth round and is currently the third-string option on the quarterback depth chart.However, amid the criticism, Deion Sanders was surprisingly pleased with the situation and praised his son for his actions. This did not sit well with analyst Chris Broussard.&quot;This is a misstep,&quot; Broussard said on Thursday on 'First Things First.' &quot;There is no other way to look at this and think this was good, what Shedeur did. ... The context is important. And the context is here is that Shedeur Sanders is fighting for his football life. ...As talented as I think he is, he apparently isn't ready.&quot;&quot;Shedeur has kind of misplayed the last nine months and the draft process, so has Deion. When Deion came out before the draft and was like, 'He's only going to certain teams. ....I'm going to get involved with it. That obviously turned some teams off. This is a misstep by Deion and Shedeur.&quot;Shedeur Sanders has yet to make his official debut with the Browns this season. So far, they have managed to secure a 1-3 record under veteran Joe Flacco before trying their chances with Dillon Gabriel this Sunday.Cam Newton shares his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' situation with the BrownsAfter the rookie's clip went viral, Adam Schefter reported that Shedeur Sanders' reaction was allegedly a response to Rex Ryan's comment when he called out the quarterback for 'running his mouth.'On Wednesday on 'The Hot Take' show, Cam Newton shared his perspective on the situation.&quot;I don't think they want Shedeur Sanders to be successful in Cleveland,&quot; Newton said (Timestamp- 18:43). &quot;If you were to say, I want Cleveland to have a person or a figure to have every chance to be successful, Shedeur has been the opposite of that. ... When you give Shedeur an opportunity to play with viable options around him, what does he do? He performs.&quot;&quot;If you want to see a real clear-cut identifier (of) if he's capable or not with the one, you put him with the 1's or you put him with the valuable 2's. Don't put him with the trash.&quot;The Browns take on the Vikings on Oct. 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.