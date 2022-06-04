"Stop repackaging sh*t from years ago" - NFL fans react to first look of Bengals QB Joe Burrow in Madden 23

Madden 23 has officially been revealed. The studio behind the football simulation game released a reveal trailer this week and has also started the process of drip-feeding details about the game. In a social media post on Twitter, the official Madden account posted a screenshot of what Joe Burrow looks like in the new game.

The team may have thought they were impressing fans, but the reception was overtly negative. Seemingly everyone responded with a joke or complaint about the image. Here are some highlights of what was said:

This Rams fan made a request for EA.

JB @RamsHouseJB @EAMaddenNFL @JoeyB @Bengals show real gameplay stop repackaging shit from years ago as a selling point 🤣 @EAMaddenNFL @JoeyB @Bengals show real gameplay stop repackaging shit from years ago as a selling point 🤣

This Jets fan echoes the thoughts of swaths of people who have been enduring Charles Davis and Brandon Gaudin for the last five games.

JetsGo @AntisJetLife @EAMaddenNFL @JoeyB @Bengals Please for the love of god have a new broadcast team. If I hear dude talk about having a nickel for a soda again I’m gonna go nuts lol @EAMaddenNFL @JoeyB @Bengals Please for the love of god have a new broadcast team. If I hear dude talk about having a nickel for a soda again I’m gonna go nuts lol

This Falcons fan predicted the worst sales in the history of the series.

This Ravens fan joked about the graphics looking last-gen.

This fan went beyond accusations, using evidence to back up his claim.

This Jets fan called on the developer to catch up to other big games like Fortnite and Call of Duty that have allowed cross-platform play for years.

Mason @MooGoose97 @EAMaddenNFL @JoeyB @Bengals Game better be cross platform, how long are you guys going to ignore the fans. There’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to play cross plat by now. @EAMaddenNFL @JoeyB @Bengals Game better be cross platform, how long are you guys going to ignore the fans. There’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to play cross plat by now.

This fan dug deep with this complaint, listing the lack of screws in the virtual representation of the player's equipment.

Levi @LJ_Childers @EAMaddenNFL @JoeyB @Bengals Those are some of the worst screw textures I've ever seen from a triple A developer.... The facemask hardware isn't even held on by phillips head screws.... @EAMaddenNFL @JoeyB @Bengals Those are some of the worst screw textures I've ever seen from a triple A developer.... The facemask hardware isn't even held on by phillips head screws....

This fan's comment gave another area for the team at EA to work on in the graphics department.

This fan couldn't tell the difference between Joe Burrow in the upcoming game and Joe Burrow in Madden 22.

This fan called on the developer to step down from building the game and give the rights to 2K, the makers of the 2K basketball series.

The most-desired Madden 23 improvement

Game Maker Electronic Arts Holds Annual Event At E3 Industry Event In Los Angeles

At this point, many laugh at the graphics of the series. Some poke fun at the textures, while others point out the lack of accurate animations. However, the number one improvement needed for the game is the need for a new commentary duo.

Of course, Charles Davis and Brandon Gaudin are solid commentators, but their lines of dialogue have been used in every game for the last five years. In Madden 23, another commentator duo is needed with fresh perspectives. In an ideal world, multiple duos will be present in the new game, lining up a duo for the day games and the night games, or the playoff games and regular season games.

Even if EA put in another duo in addition to Davis and Gaudin, most would agree it would give the game a big boost in replayability. Keeping the same lines of dialogue from the previous year undercuts every new gameplay mode and feature added. By simply swapping the audio files featured in the game, the team could make the game feel newer with likely less work than adding more modes.

