"Stupid AF," "That is ridiculous" - Vikings fans outraged at NFL's scheduling for playing in 2 different countries outside US in consecutive weeks

Minnesota Vikings fans are frustrated with the NFL schedule as the Vikings will have two games in Europe in back-to-back weeks.

The NFL announced the International Games on Tuesday, and Minnesota will play in Dublin on Sept. 28 before playing in London, England, the week after.

After the news came out that Minnesota would be the first team to play two consecutive international games in two different countries, Vikings fans weren't happy.

"Stupid af," a fan wrote.

"That is ridiculous," a fan added.

Vikings fans aren't happy that they have to play back-to-back weeks in Europe.

"In 10 years we will be lucky to have playoff games in the US lol," a fan wrote.

"Load management bout to be a thing in the NFL," a fan added.

Fans don't like teams losing home games to have to go to Europe. However, the Vikings' two games are considered away games, but fans believe the travel could be a lot for them.

"That’s going to be really tough on the Minnesota players," a fan wrote.

"This is nasty work nfl," a fan added.

It's clear that many NFL fans don't think games should be played in Europe, as well as teams having to play multiple games in Europe in a season.

Vikings owner excited for International Games

Although Vikings fans aren't pleased that they have back-to-back games in Europe, Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf is eager for it.

Wilf is excited that Minnesota will get to play in the first NFL game in Ireland.

"Playing in Ireland's first-ever NFL game is an opportunity to introduce new fans to the Minnesota Vikings and help the league continue to make the game of football more accessible globally," Wilf said, via the team website.

"To do so against a storied franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers adds a unique challenge that makes this even more special. We are honored to be selected for this historic game and will be anxious to see what promises to be an electric game day environment in Croke Park."

Wilf says the Vikings are excited to build their brand in Europe by being the first team to play back-to-back games in two different countries in Europe.

Although some fans were annoyed, Wilf says that it was something the franchise couldn't pass up.

"Our experiences in London have always been memorable, so to return in 2025 as the first team to play in back-to-back international games in different countries was something we could not pass up," Wilf added.

In total, the NFL will have a league-record seven International games in five host countries.

