"Stupidity runs in Acho family": NFL fans react as Emmanuel Acho's brother criticizes Caleb Williams' socks choice during preseason game

ESPN analyst Sam Acho drew reactions from fans on Friday night after he focused on Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ socks. This was during his breakdown of the team’s preseason matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

Acho, a former Bears linebacker, said that Williams’ decision to wear socks rolled halfway down reflected poorly on his leadership and attention to detail. He linked the uniform choice to “sloppy” play in the opening quarter.

JPA @jasrifootball Caleb Williams getting criticized for his “socks” ??? The media seems to have it out for him. This is a random thing to complain about

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The comment sparked reactions on X.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Stupidity runs in the Acho family," one fan posted, referencing Sam's connection to former player Emmanuel Acho.

calebwilliamsfan23 @roaring_reigns Stupidity runs in the acho family

Ad

"It's called an NFL rule. He's gonna be fined every single game. If he wants to keep giving away money and every week the fine will go up, feel free. I guarantee by week three them socks are up!" another user wrote.

"Preseason DOESNT COUNT !!!!" another added.

More fans reacted to the news.

Ad

"Nah, that's valid, you gotta have some drip as a starting QB," another user wrote.

"Media has a huge caleb tumorc," another added.

Caleb Williams' slow starts continue from rookie season

NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

The Bears’ first-team unit faced a rough start in the game, producing 22 yards on its first two possessions against Kansas City’s starters.

Ad

Coach Ben Johnson acknowledged that the group has to find more consistency, calling the early execution “sloppy football” that must be corrected before the regular season.

Caleb Williams settled in during the second quarter, completing 11 of 15 passes for 113 yards and finishing with a short touchdown throw to receiver Rome Odunze. He also connected with Olamide Zaccheaus on a 25-yard pass and later found Odunze for 37 yards on a seven-play, 78-yard scoring drive.

Ad

The outing reflected a trend from Williams’ rookie year, when his numbers often lagged in opening quarters before improving later in games.

Across the field, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked ready for the regular season. In three series, the three-time Super Bowl winner threw 143 yards and a touchdown. Kansas City built a 17-0 lead with Mahomes at the controls.

The Bears eventually rallied behind backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, who signed a contract extension earlier in the week. Bagent threw three touchdown passes, including a game-winner to rookie Jahdae Walker in the final seconds, to secure a 29-27 comeback victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.