Super Bowl champion gives reality check to draft prospects’ failed dream of breaking Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Clark had a message for draft prospects aiming to break Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver set a blazing 4.21-second mark last year, drawing significant attention. After several players vowed to break it this year, Clark gave them a reality check.

Clark, now an ESPN analyst, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, urging players to focus on their personal bests rather than chasing to break the record.

"Man, we have to convinced (sic) these young men to stop saying they’re gonna break the 40 record," he said. "Dudes who run 4.4 can flat out fly. Folks like Xavier Worthy are not real! You aren’t made like that because you aren’t them, & that’s ok! 4.21 is some AI type foolishness. Let him be."

Two Texas Longhorns products publicly stated their intentions to beat Worthy’s record but fell well short of the Chiefs receiver’s time.

Isaiah Bond clocked a 4.39-second 40-yard dash on Saturday after claiming he would run a 4.20 or even a 4.10, having previously recorded a 4.23 in practice.

"I'm going to break the record tomorrow, for sure," Bond said Friday. "I anticipate running 4.20 or possibly, if I'm feeling great, I might run a 4.1."

"I've been running my whole life," Bond added. "I've been one of the fastest my whole life, so I'm going to go out there, and when practice meets preparation, greatness is achieved. So I'm just going to trust my training and put on a show."

Jayden Blue had similar ambitions, stating Friday that he would attempt to match or surpass Worthy’s time. However, he finished with a 4.38, slightly faster than Bond but nowhere near Worthy’s record.

Xavier Worthy responds after challengers fail to break his 40-yard dash record

After NFL fans saw that Worthy’s record would remain intact — at least for this year — the wide receiver took to X to send a message to those who claimed they would surpass him.

"There’s fast then there’s me," Worthy tweeted.

He also took a direct jab at Jaydon Blue on Instagram story, sending a strong message to the running back prospect.

"Respect those who come before you," Worthy captioned his post in response to a clip of Blue's 40-yard dash.

